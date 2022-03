Hakim Ziyech scored Chelsea’s second goal today, which went a huge way to silencing the home crowd and setting his team up for victory. Asked to break it down after the game, the winger called it “perfect”, and pointed to the whole team’s move before his strike. He noted Azpi and Mason making runs off him, which created the space he needed to take the ball inside and shoot.

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 1 DAY AGO