Biden calls Putin a war criminal

Even as the world condemned Russian President Vladimir Putin for his decision to invade Ukraine, the country still has allies elsewhere. Some of these allies are housing thousands of Russian troops.
BABY-FACED Russian soldier have said there were sent to die "like meat" as they blasted "criminal" Vladimir Putin over his invasion of Ukraine. The captured troops said they were "deceived" by Putin into fighting his unwinnable war in Ukraine. In a press conference aired on Ukrainian TV, five baby-faced soldiers...
RUSSIA has released chilling new footage of its 7,000mph Zircon hypersonic nuke missile that could hit London in five minutes. The Kremlin had previously branded the deadly weapon, which carries a conventional or nuclear warhead, “unstoppable”. And now terrifying footage shows a Mach 9 Zircon - or Tsirkon...
The U.S. has sent a letter to the United Nations warning that Russian forces are creating lists of identified Ukrainians to be killed or sent to camps following a potential military occupation, according to a report. The letter was sent from Ambassador Bathsheba Nell Crocker, the U.S. Representative to the...
NATO has sent tens of thousands of troops, including Royal Marines, an aircraft carrier, a destroyer ship and a nuclear-powered attack submarine to Norway, which borders Russia. Troops from 28 countries in Europe and North America are taking part in an exercise lasting around a month, which began in northern...
Confusion reigns on Russia’s state TV, as panicked lawmakers and pundits try to explain to the public why their country invaded Ukraine and now faces crushing Western sanctions. And in the process of zealous propagandists striving to justify the unfathomable, they’ve inadvertently revealed too much. Kremlin spokesman Dmitry...
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky's impassioned speech to Congress on Wednesday morning left most lawmakers in the chamber in awe of his bravery and some were even nearly reduced to tears -- but two Republican firebrands seemed largely unaffected. Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.) was spotted checking her phone while her...
A federal judge ruled last week that a trio of civil claims against defeated former president Donald Trump for his actions on and before the Jan. 6 insurrection can proceed. The cases, brought by 11 members of Congress and two Capitol Police officers, are a reminder that civil liability could deal a substantial blow to the instigator in chief.
Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, said Thursday Russia invaded Ukraine because of "catastrophic" mistakes made by the Biden administration. "We need strength and we need resolve. The reason Russia has invaded Ukraine is because of catastrophic mistakes made by President Biden and Vice President Harris," Cruz told "America Reports." As Russian...
Fox News contributor Charlie Hurt discussed the Biden administration dispatching Vice President Kamala Harris and Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Gen. Mark Milley to meet with allies on Wednesday's "Ingraham Angle." CHARLIE HURT: It's sort of amazing how much discord there is between the Biden administration and all...
