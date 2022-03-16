ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gadsden County, FL

Locals and visitors brave the cold for Quincy’s PorchFest

By Erin Hill
gadsdencountytimes.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFor many Gadsden County locals and out-of-county visitors, a snap of...

gadsdencountytimes.com

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Quincy, FL
Gadsden County, FL
Government
Local
Florida Society
Gadsden County, FL
Society
County
Gadsden County, FL
Local
Florida Government
Reuters

Biden to travel to Poland to discuss Ukraine crisis with Duda

WASHINGTON, March 20 (Reuters) - U.S. President Joseph Biden will travel to Poland on Friday to discuss the international response to Russia's invasion of Ukraine that has sparked a "humanitarian and human rights crisis," White House spokeswoman Jen Psaki said late Sunday. Biden will travel to Warsaw where he will...
POTUS
The Hill

Mariupol council says art school housing refugees bombed

The Russian military bombed an art school in the Ukrainian port city of Mariupol where hundreds of refugees were sheltering, according to the city's council. The Mariupol City Council on Sunday accused Russia of destroying the art school where 400 residents had taken shelter the day before. No casualties have been confirmed so far, though authorities said people could be under the rubble, The Associated Press reported.
WORLD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#North Florida#The Gadsden County Times
NBC News

U.S. Marines who perished in Norway helicopter crash identified

Four U.S. Marines killed when a helicopter crashed in Norway last week during a joint training exercise with NATO allies were identified Sunday. In a statement, the U.S. Marines Corps identified the deceased: Capt. Matthew J. Tomkiewicz of Fort Wayne, Indiana; Capt. Ross A. Reynolds of Leominster, Mass.; Gunnery Sgt. James W. Speedy of Cambridge, Ohio; and Cpl. Jacob M. Moore of Catlettsburg, Kentucky.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE

Comments / 0

Community Policy