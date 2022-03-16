ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Very mild weather for St. Patrick's Day

By Bill Kardas
WKTV
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTonight: Partly cloudy. Low 38. Tomorrow morning: Partly sunny. Low 40s. Tomorrow afternoon: Partly sunny and very mild. High 63. Tomorrow evening: Mostly cloudy. Mid 50s. Very mild weather looks to stick around over...

www.wktv.com

WKTV

Mild weather trend continues for next few days

Morning: Partly sunny. Low 40s. Afternoon: Partly sunny and very mild. High 63. Tomorrow: Partly sunny. High 61. Low 48. Very mild weather looks to stick around over the next few days, with unsettled weather returning this weekend. A very mild St. Patrick's Day in Central New York. Partly sunny skies throughout the day, with increasing clouds late. Temperatures look to be 20 degrees above average, with highs in the low 60s!
WKTV

Very mild week ahead

Tonight. Cloudy with a few showers early. Low 34. Tomorrow morning: Mostly cloudy. Mid 30s. Tomorrow afternoon: Decreasing clouds. High 55. Tomorrow evening: Partly cloudy. Upper 40s. Mild March weather continues for the majority of the week. Cloudy with a few light rain showers this evening and tonight. Overnight lows...
WKTV

Afternoon rain showers expected Tuesday

Morning: Mostly cloudy. Low 30s. Afternoon: Rain showers. High 45. Tonight. Rain ends. Low 34. Tomorrow: Decreasing clouds. High 50. Low 38. Temperatures throughout the week are above average for this week in March, as average highs max out in the low 40s. Mostly cloudy this morning with temperatures in the low 30s. In the afternoon, a stationary front moves north of Central New York, bringing a few rain showers. Rain continues into the late evening. Temperatures will only drop into the 30s overnight.
WKTV

Decrease in clouds makes way for sunshine Wednesday

Morning: Mostly cloudy with patchy fog. Mid 30s. Afternoon: Decreasing clouds. High 55. Tonight: Partly cloudy. Low 38. Tomorrow: A chance of showers. High 63. Low 40. The weather starts out gloomy and damp this morning, with patchy fog, overcast skies, and temperatures. in the 30s. Clouds move north as a stationary front lifts north. This brings mild weather and sunshine into the area. Highs are expected to climb into the mid 50s! This is 15 degrees above the average high for this time of year.
WKTV

Rain expected tomorrow

Tonight: Mostly cloudy. Light rain north. Low 36. Tomorrow Morning: Mostly cloudy. Low 30s. Tomorrow Afternoon: Rain. High 45. Tomorrow Evening. Rain ends. Mid 40s. Today begins our warmer stretch of weather. Temperatures throughout the week are above average for this week in March, as average highs max out in the low 40s. Light rainfall is expected this evening in higher elevations with temperatures falling to a low of 36. Tomorrow morning, mostly cloudy skies with temperatures in the low 30s. In the afternoon, a stationary front moves north of Central New York, bringing rainfall. Rain continues into the late evening, depending on the final direction of the front. Temperatures will remain in the mid 40s until Tuesday night. It doesn't look to fall below freezing in most areas except the north country, so road conditions will remain wet into the night.
WKTV

Foggy start to Friday morning

Morning: Foggy start. Low 40s. Afternoon: Partly cloudy. High 64. Evening: Partly cloudy. Mid 60s. A foggy start to this morning especially near rivers in lower elevations. Fog looks to disappear by the mid-morning as temperatures reach the low to mid 40s. A warm and dry Friday is in store with highs reaching the mid 60s. Warm temperatures last throughout the evening and fall to the high 40s by tonight. Tomorrow sees widespread rainfall throughout the day as a low pressure system moves north of the area. Heavy rainfall is expected early in the AM, with a break starting mid-morning. 50s. Strong rainfall returns by the evening and thunderstorms could develop west of the Mohawk Valley and move northeast. Upper 50s. Light rainfall continues until early morning Sunday, the first day of spring, and mostly cloudy skies last throughout the day with highs for the day in the morning dropping from the mid 40s to the upper 30s.
WKTV

Break in heavy rain today, thunderstorms later this evening

Morning: Heavy rain ends. Upper 40s. Afternoon: Mostly cloudy. Light sprinkles. High 64. Evening: Thunderstorms develop. Windy. Low 60s. Tomorrow: Cooler. Light rain showers. High 46. A mild day today after morning showers brought lighting in some areas. Temperatures continue to warm under mostly cloudy skies with light sprinkles possible....
