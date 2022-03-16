WEDNESDAY UPDATES: Boone County nears 60% of residents fully vaccinated

The Columbia/Boone County Department of Public Health and Human Services is reporting 15 new coronavirus cases were added to the information hub on Wednesday. The county delays reporting cases by two days.

The dashboard is showing 32 COVID-19 patients in Boone County hospitals. Of the 32 patients, two are in intensive care and there are none on a ventilator.

The county has reported 42,749 since the pandemic began. The county has reported 13,870 cases since 2022 started.

Boone County ranks eighth in the state with the most coronavirus cases in total volume in the past week and is 34th when sorted by cases per 100,000. Cases are down 34.3% when comparing last week to the prior week. The county has a 3.2% positivity test rate, according to the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services (DHSS) .

The Missouri coronavirus vaccine dashboard reports that 118,694 residents have received their first dose in Boone County and 106,145 Boone County residents have completed their vaccine doses.

Boone County has the third-largest percentage of county residents in Missouri that have received at least one dose of the vaccine with 65.8%. The largest county in the state is St. Louis County with 70.7%.

Boone County is third in the state with a reported 58.8% of residents that have completed their coronavirus vaccine doses. St. Louis County is the first county in the state with 62.8% of residents having completed the doses for vaccination. The city of Joplin has 63.3% of the population fully vaccinated.

Cole County has the second-highest first vaccination rate in Mid-Missouri with 55.5%. Callaway County is third with 51.7%.

Source: Columbia/Boone Co. Public Health & Human Services

The Columbia Public Schools reports active coronavirus and quarantine cases to their website daily.

The district reported a 6.2 14-day rate for last Monday.

CPS reports 15 district facilities (seven elementary schools, four middle schools, one high school and three other district-wide facilities) currently have staff out because of COVID-19.

The district is reporting 14 coronavirus cases in staff across the district. The breakdown in staff shows six staff members at an elementary school, four staff members at middle schools, two staff members at the high schools and two staff members at district-wide facilities who have tested positive for COVID-19. Three staff members at elementary school have to quarantine due to being in close contact.

The district reports eight district facilities to have students currently out due to the coronavirus. The district is reporting four of the elementary schools, two middle schools and two high schools are affected.

The district is reporting one student in elementary school has tested positive for the coronavirus.

There are 11 students who are required to quarantine due to the coronavirus. The district reports three elementary students are currently quarantining, seven students in middle school and one student in high school.

Cole County reports positivity rate of 3.3%

The Cole County Health Department reported two new coronavirus cases on Wednesday.

According to the dashboard update, there are 16,998 residential cases and 330 long-term care facility resident cases. That is 17,328 total cases in the county since March 2020.

Cole County has reported 190 coronavirus deaths since the pandemic began.

Cole County Health Department cases by day in March

Cole County ranks 53rd in the state for counties with the most coronavirus cases per 100,000 in the past week. Cases are down 30.4% when comparing last week to the prior week. The county has reported a 3.3% positivity test rate, according to the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services .

The Missouri coronavirus vaccine dashboard reports about 55.5% of the county have initiated their first dose of the vaccine and 51.6% of the county's population have been fully vaccinated.

The Jefferson City School District reported no new coronavirus case in a student or staff on Tuesday.

The district is reporting two active cases in a student.

State of Missouri reports COVID cases down over 34% compared to last week

The state of Missouri reported 510 new and probable coronavirus cases from Tuesday.

The state health department is reporting a 198 seven-day coronavirus case average (1,385 confirmed cases from the previous week of reporting). The daily average looks at the last seven days and doesn't account for the past three days.

The dashboard reported 304 new coronavirus cases through PCR testing and another 206 probable cases identified in antigen testing from Thursday, according to the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services coronavirus dashboard. Missouri has now reported 1,128,695 confirmed cases for the pandemic and more than 276,725 probable cases.

The state added three deaths for 15,940 total and two new probable deaths was added for 3,791.

Missouri's new cases are down 34.7% over the past week, the state reports, as recent cases go down nationwide.

The rate of positive tests is 3.1% for the last week. A higher positivity rate suggests higher transmission and that there are likely more people with coronavirus in the community who haven’t been tested yet.

Source: Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services



Howard (18), Saline (27), Callaway (33), Boone (34), Camden (38) and Audrain (39) counties are all in the top 40 Missouri counties in cases per capita over the last week, according to state statistics.

The state reports that 8.07% (.01 change for Tuesday) of vaccinated Missourians have developed COVID-19 infections. The state is reporting 279,187 breakthrough cases out of 3,461,290 fully vaccinated people. The state has reported 1,818 breakthrough deaths.

Experts continue to tout vaccination as the best tool to fight the wave of new cases.

The state reported Wednesday that 56.4% of Missouri residents are fully vaccinated.

COVID-19 hospitalizations are also trending down, with the state reporting 24% of total inpatient capacity and 27% of ICU capacity remaining. Those numbers are at 37% and 45% in Central Missouri, respectively. The state is reporting 750 patient hospitalizations. There are currently 128 patients in Missouri ICUs. The hospital status for all of Missouri is on a three-day delay, the latest information is from Sunday.

