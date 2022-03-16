Luminous Computing Appoints Michael Hochberg as President

Electronic digital convolutions could extract key features of objects for data processing and information identification in artificial intelligence, but they are time-cost and energy consumption due to the low response of electrons. Although massless photons enable high-speed and low-loss analog convolutions, two existing all-optical approaches including Fourier filtering and Green's function have either limited functionality or bulky volume, thus restricting their applications in smart systems. Here, we report all-optical convolutional computing with a metasurface-singlet or -doublet imager, considered as the third approach, where its point spread function is modified arbitrarily via a complex-amplitude meta-modulator that enables functionality-unlimited kernels. Beyond one- and two-dimensional spatial differentiation, we demonstrate real-time, parallel, and analog convolutional processing of optical and biological specimens with challenging pepper-salt denoising and edge enhancement, which significantly enrich the toolkit of all-optical computing. Such meta-imager approach bridges multi-functionality and high-integration in all-optical convolutions, meanwhile possessing good architecture compatibility with digital convolutional neural networks.
