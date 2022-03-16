ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Luminous Computing Appoints Michael Hochberg as President

By Stefani Munoz
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLuminous Computing, a machine learning systems company based in California, announced today the appointment of Michael Hochberg as president. Hochberg will lead engineering and operations at Luminous to develop what the company claims is the world’s most powerful artificial intelligence (AI) supercomputer to market, driven by silicon photonics...

