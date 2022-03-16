Luminous Computing Appoints Michael Hochberg as President

Zinc"“air batteries proffer high energy density and cyclic stability at low costs but lack disadvantages like sluggish reactions at the cathode and the formation of by-products at the cathode. To resolve these issues, a new perovskite material, CaCu3Ti4O12 (CCTO), is proposed as an efficacious electrocatalyst for oxygen evolution/reduction reactions to develop zinc"“air batteries (ZAB). Synthesis of this material adopted an effective oxalate route, which led to the purity in the electrocatalyst composition. The CCTO material is a proven potential candidate for energy applications because of its high dielectric permittivity (Îµ) and occupies an improved ORR-OER activity with better onset potential, current density, and stability. The Tafel value for CCTO was obtained out to be 80Â mVÂ decâˆ’1. The CCTO perovskite was also evaluated for the zinc"“air battery as an air electrode, corresponding to the high specific capacitance of 801 mAhÂ gâˆ’1 with the greater cyclic efficiency and minimum variations in both charge/discharge processes. The highest power density (Pmax) measured was 127 mW cmâˆ’2. Also, the CCTO based paper battery shows an excellent performance achieving a specific capacity of 614 mAh gâˆ’1. The obtained results promise CCTO as a potential and cheap electrocatalyst for energy applications.

ENERGY INDUSTRY ・ 12 DAYS AGO