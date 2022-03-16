Ecolab Schedules Webcast and Conference Call on April 26

Click here to read the full article. Who’s in, who’s out, who’s been promoted and hired — FN covers all the industry changes in one place. Know of an executive on the move? Tell us at web@footwearnews.com. March 15, 2022: K-Swiss has hired Anna Amador as its new VP of marketing and Kristina Barclay as its new director of e-commerce. Amador brings a wealth of marketing experience to K-Swiss with multiple years at brands such as Skechers, Adidas and Nike. Coupled with five years at Skechers as director of product marketing, she then quickly progressed to VP of Skechers performance. Barclay...

BUSINESS ・ 1 DAY AGO