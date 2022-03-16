ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Ecolab Schedules Webcast and Conference Call on April 26

Daily Herald
 12 hours ago

Ecolab (NYSE: ECL) will host a live webcast of its first quarter earnings conference call to discuss 2022 first quarter results. A news release containing first quarter results is expected to be issued before market open on April...

finance.dailyherald.com

Comments / 0

Related
Vice

Superbug-Infected Chicken Is Being Sold All Over the US

This story was reported in collaboration with The Bureau of Investigative Journalism, an independent not-for-profit news organization based in London. Joanne Canda-Alvarez found her 9-year-old son splayed out on his bedroom floor, unable to move and foaming at the mouth. The day before, Jayven had been playing golf with his family. Now he was completely paralysed by the sudden onset of a rare autoimmune disease that doctors linked to campylobacter, a bacteria mainly found in poultry products.
AGRICULTURE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Webcast#Linkedin#Food Safety#Ecl#Ecolab#Instagram Ecolab Inc
The Hollywood Reporter

Snap to Host First In-Person NewFronts Presentation in May

Snap, the parent company of Snapchat, will host its first in-person NewFronts presentation this May at Jazz at Lincoln Center in New York. The presentation will focus on the company’s product features and new content for Snap Originals, as well as augmented reality offerings for creators and brands. Snap is expected to highlight a recent partnership with Ulta Beauty, which is beta testing stoppable AR lenses that allow users to virtually try on products and has garnered $6 million in sales via the app, according to Snap.More from The Hollywood ReporterNeil deGrasse Tyson's StarTalk Among Snap's Inaugural Accelerator Program ClassSnap Suspends...
BUSINESS
pymnts

Sezzle Teams With Yapstone to Bring BNPL to Vacation Rentals

Buy now, pay later (BNPL) firm Sezzle is teaming up with travel payment platform Yapstone to bring installment payments to vacation rentals, according to a Monday (March 7) press release. The partnership connects Yapstone’s millions of consumers with Sezzle’s long-term financing product, which offers 0% APR options. People can choose...
ECONOMY
@growwithco

3 Sustainable Startups Reveal Their Biggest Growth Drivers

The founders of cleaning brand Branch Basics, circular marketplace SISTAIN, and water filtration startup Hydros offer insights on how they’ve navigated consumer trends to find success. How three sustainable startups achieved growth amid a pandemic:. Non-toxic cleaning products business Branch Basics tapped micro-influencers to drive product buzz and woo...
SMALL BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NYSE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Food Service
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Customer Service
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Instagram
pymnts

India’s Delivery Services Zomato, Blinkit to Merge, Report Says

Indian food delivery firm Zomato will be conducting an all-stock merger with Blinkit which will value the instant-delivery service between $700 million and $750 million, Reuters reported Tuesday (March 15). Zomato said it would be loaning as much as $150 million to Blinkit for the startup’s near-term capital needs. Blinkit,...
WORLD
pymnts

Nonius Aquires Scottish Startup as Mobile Tech Hospitality Soars

The Edinburgh-based startup Criton, which says it is the largest provider of guest apps for independent hotels in the United Kingdom, has been acquired by Portuguese hospitality tech company Nonius. Terms of the deal were not disclosed. The merger of Criton, which includes GuestU, Nonius’ mobile app, promises to allow...
BUSINESS
Footwear News

Industry Moves: K-Swiss Hires Two New Executives, Nordstrom Veteran Named President & CEO of Zulily + More News

Click here to read the full article. Who’s in, who’s out, who’s been promoted and hired — FN covers all the industry changes in one place. Know of an executive on the move? Tell us at web@footwearnews.com. March 15, 2022: K-Swiss has hired Anna Amador as its new VP of marketing and Kristina Barclay as its new director of e-commerce. Amador brings a wealth of marketing experience to K-Swiss with multiple years at brands such as Skechers, Adidas and Nike. Coupled with five years at Skechers as director of product marketing, she then quickly progressed to VP of Skechers performance. Barclay...
BUSINESS
WABE

Starbucks plans to phase out paper cups in the U.S. and Canada

Get those to-go mugs ready, again, because your next Starbuck coffee could come with a side of sustainability. By the end of next year, Starbucks customers in the U.S. and Canada will be able to use a personal, reusable cup for their drinks, the company announced Tuesday. The change will apply to drinks ordered in the café, at the drive-thru and mobile orders.
FOOD & DRINKS
pymnts

Report: Embedded Finance Powers Supply Chains for Online Merchants

The impacts of the global health crisis pushed forth many businesses’ efforts to digitize their payments and internal financial processes, providing new key opportunities for both consumers and businesses alike. Digital-first financial institutions (FIs) and FinTechs are moving to offer new experiences using emerging technologies to keep consumers engaged and satisfied as they seek out more personalized, seamless services.
TECHNOLOGY
pymnts

Today in Retail: Klarna Teams with eBay to Offer BNPL Services; Howard Schultz Returning to Starbucks as Interim CEO

Today in retail, Target partners with Stoney Clover Lane on a new spring collection, while February retail sales sputter as consumers spend more fueling their tanks. Plus, Inditex expects to reach 30% of revenue through eCommerce in 2024, Sokowatch rebrands as Wasoko and retailers are focusing on customer loyalty to solve a growing returns problem.
RETAIL
pymnts.com

Treezor Is First FinTech to Garner All Payment Licenses in France

Banking-as-a-service (BaaS) and embedded finance startup Treezor is the first FinTech in France to receive all eight payment licenses from the Autorité de Contrôle Prudentiel et de Résolution (ACPR), according to a press release on Wednesday (March 16). The additional licenses now mean that Treezor can offer...
BUSINESS
pymnts

Payment Gateway Aggregator Provides Quick, Secure X-Border Payments for EU Merchants

Retailers have long faced challenges in reducing customer payment friction while also maintaining high levels of security. Payment platforms, too, are focused on fraud prevention and finding innovative ways to ensure payments are processed quickly and securely. For Alessandro Bocca, CEO of Italy-based payment orchestration platform Axerve, the increasingly comprehensive...
ECONOMY
Front Office Sports

HSBC Enters Metaverse with ‘The Sandbox’

HSBC, an investment bank and financial services company, is acquiring a plot of land in “The Sandbox” metaverse as a way to connect with sports, esports, and gaming enthusiasts. Created by metaverse-focused gaming and investment firm Animoca Brands, “The Sandbox” is a blockchain-based mobile game that allows users...
ECONOMY
Reuters

India's Zomato and Blinkit reach merger agreement - TechCrunch

BENGALURU, March 15 (Reuters) - Indian food-delivery firm Zomato Ltd (ZOMT.NS) has reached an all-stock merger with Blinkit that values the instant-delivery service between $700 million and $750 million, TechCrunch reported on Tuesday, citing a source familiar with the matter. Zomato and Blinkit did not immediately respond to Reuters requests...
BUSINESS
Billboard

Kobalt Promotes Catrin Drabble to CFO, Replacing Tom Sansone

Catrin Drabble has been promoted to chief financial officer at Kobalt, replacing longtime CFO Tom Sansone effective April 15, the company announced Wednesday (March 16). Sansone, who replaced James Fitzherbert-Brockholes in the role back in mid-2016, will transition to an advisor role. Drabble joined Kobalt in 2017 and most recently...
BUSINESS

Comments / 0

Community Policy