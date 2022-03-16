Ecolab Schedules Webcast and Conference Call on April 26

Snap, the parent company of Snapchat, will host its first in-person NewFronts presentation this May at Jazz at Lincoln Center in New York.
The presentation will focus on the company’s product features and new content for Snap Originals, as well as augmented reality offerings for creators and brands. Snap is expected to highlight a recent partnership with Ulta Beauty, which is beta testing stoppable AR lenses that allow users to virtually try on products and has garnered $6 million in sales via the app, according to Snap.More from The Hollywood ReporterNeil deGrasse Tyson's StarTalk Among Snap's Inaugural Accelerator Program ClassSnap Suspends...
Comments / 0