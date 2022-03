TOPSHAM, Maine — Middle and high school students took action when they noticed the driver of their bus collapse, managing to bring the bus to a safe stop. The students also tried to give the 77-year-old driver first aid after stopping the bus, with some calling 911 and others getting off the bus and trying to flag down passing traffic for help, according to the Topsham Police Department.

