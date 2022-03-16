BC-Cash Prices, 1st Ld-Writethru,0343

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Sticker shock at the pump. Gas in the Philadelphia area jumped 14 cents overnight. “Can’t even afford to pay this,” Hassan Abdul said. “You got to have it if you want to drive.” Drivers’ hands are tied. Gas prices in Philadelphia skyrocketed by 14 cents in just one day. “It’s gas. It’s a free market,” Tim McGrath said. “You can choose to pay for gas or you can figure out an alternative to gas and I drive to work every day.” AAA says the war in Ukraine is behind the sudden spike in prices. The cost for a gallon of regular in the...

