ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

BC-Cash Prices, 1st Ld-Writethru,0343

By Pat McDonald/Morning Times
Morning Times
 12 hours ago

NEW YORK (AP) — Wholesale cash prices Wednesday.  Broilers national comp wtd av  1.4058     1.4058.  Eggs large white NY Doz.    1.55       1.45.  Flour hard winter KC cwt...

www.morning-times.com

Comments / 0

Related
24/7 Wall St.

The Price of This Household Item Is Soaring

The consumer price index for February was yet another indication that inflation in the U.S. has gotten out of control. Compared to the same month in last year, prices rose 7.9%, the largest year-over-year increase since January 1982. One notable difference between the two periods is that the U.S. was in a recession then. There […]
BUSINESS
US News and World Report

U.S. Gasoline Prices Edge Lower After Hitting Record High Last Week

NEW YORK (Reuters) - U.S. gasoline prices at the pump edged lower over the weekend after reaching all-time highs last week following Russia's invasion of Ukraine. Retail gasoline prices fell for the second straight day on Sunday to $4.325 per gallon, below a record of $4.331 hit on Friday, according to American Automobile Association data. Russia's invasion of Ukraine in late February has roiled energy markets worldwide since, bringing more expensive fuel costs to motorists who have also been hit by higher inflation.
TRAFFIC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New York State
MarketWatch

EIA reports U.S. crude supplies up for the first time in 3 weeks

The Energy Information Administration reported on Wednesday that U.S. crude inventories rose by 4.3 million barrels for the week ended March 11. That followed two consecutive weeks of declines. On average, the EIA was expected to show crude inventories up by 200,000 barrels, according to analysts surveyed by S&P Global Commodity Insights. The American Petroleum Institute on Tuesday reported a 3.75 million-barrel increase, according to sources. The EIA also reported a weekly inventory decline of 3.6 million barrels for gasoline, while distillate stockpiles edged up by 300,000 barrels. The analyst survey showed expectations for weekly supply declines of 2.6 million barrels for gasoline and 3.2 million barrels for distillates. The EIA data showed crude stocks at the Cushing, Okla., Nymex delivery hub edged up by 1.8 million barrels for the week. April West Texas Intermediate crude.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Oats#Soybeans#Soybean Oil#Cocoa Butter#Corn Oil#Ld Writethru#Ap#Eggs#Flour#Coffee Parana#African#Natural Gas Henry Hub
The Southern Maryland Chronicle

Gas price increases raise more fears of inflation spike

(The Center Square) – Gas prices hit all-time high levels this week, and experts say this will not only increase prices consumers face at the pump but at the grocery store and elsewhere, adding to the soaring inflation Americans have experienced the past year. “Since the start of the year, international oil prices have increased […] The post Gas price increases raise more fears of inflation spike appeared first on The Southern Maryland Chronicle.
TRAFFIC
MarketWatch

Oil futures settle more than 20% below recent highs to enter a bear market

Prices for the U.S. oil benchmark entered a bear market Tuesday after finishing more than 20% below their settlement of $123.70 a barrel on March 8, which was the highest finish since August 2008. Oil prices continued their selloff amid renewed COVID-related shutdowns in China, while peace talks continued between Russia and Ukraine, said Marshall Steeves, energy markets analyst at S&P Global Commodity Insights. The Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries, meanwhile, left its supply and demand forecast under assessment in a monthly report issued Tuesday, shining a light "on the downside risk to the global economy from the war in Ukraine," he said. "West Texas Intermediate crude for April delivery.
TRAFFIC
Reuters

Petroleum, food lift U.S. import prices in February

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. import prices increased strongly in February, boosted by strong gains in petroleum and food costs, indicating that inflation would remain uncomfortably high for a while. Import prices rose 1.4% last month after rebounding 1.9% in January, the Labor Department said on Wednesday. In the 12 months...
BUSINESS
WDBJ7.com

Gas prices hit new all-time high

(Gray News) - The national average price of gas in the U.S. broke the all-time record Monday, at $4.104 per gallon. The average price rose 49.1 cents per gallon from a week ago, according to GasBuddy. The previous record of $4.103 per gallon was set in 2008. This is the...
TRAFFIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
CBS Philly

Gas Prices Soar Past $4 In Philadelphia Region For 1st Time Since 2008

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Sticker shock at the pump. Gas in the Philadelphia area jumped 14 cents overnight. “Can’t even afford to pay this,” Hassan Abdul said. “You got to have it if you want to drive.” Drivers’ hands are tied. Gas prices in Philadelphia skyrocketed by 14 cents in just one day. “It’s gas. It’s a free market,” Tim McGrath said. “You can choose to pay for gas or you can figure out an alternative to gas and I drive to work every day.” AAA says the war in Ukraine is behind the sudden spike in prices. The cost for a gallon of regular in the...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
FOXBusiness

Gas prices dip as oil falls below $100

Gas prices fell again Tuesday as the price of oil dropped below $100 a barrel. The national average for a gallon of regular gasoline slipped to $4.316 as of Tuesday, as oil prices retreated, according to AAA. On Friday, prices hit a record high of $4.33 per gallon. Oil closed at $96.44 per barrel.
TRAFFIC
Right Wing Uncut

Wholesale prices soar 10% in February, highest level on record

Wholesale prices accelerated again in February as strong consumer demand and pandemic-related supply chain snarls continued to fuel the highest inflation in decades. The Labor Department said Tuesday that its producer price index, which measures inflation at the wholesale level before it reaches consumers, surged 10% in February from the year-ago period. On a monthly basis, prices grew by 0.8% – a slight slowdown from January, when the gauge spiked by 1.2%.
BUSINESS
AL.com

Alabama gas prices: Will the dip in prices continue?

As expected, the falling price in oil is showing up - very slowly - at gas stations around the country and in Alabama. According to AAA, the average price in Alabama for a gallon of regular unleaded gasoline today is $4.12, two cents less from the day before. A week...
ALABAMA STATE
Reuters

U.S. crude stocks rise, gasoline inventories down - EIA

March 16 (Reuters) - U.S. crude stocks rose surprisingly in the last week, and stocks at the key inventory hub were also higher, a bit of a salve for the U.S. oil market that has become increasingly concerned about low inventories. Crude inventories (USOILC=ECI) rose by 4.3 million barrels in...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
rigzone.com

UK Fuel Prices Soar to Record Levels

It’s never been more expensive to fill up a car in the U.K. The price of gasoline on Tuesday rose to a record 164.98 pence per liter, according to the RAC, the country’s main motoring organization. Diesel hit 176.04 pence, also an all-time high. Since the start of...
TRAFFIC

Comments / 0

Community Policy