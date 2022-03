Guest conductor returns to the scene of a memory that had a “profound effect” on his life. Conductor Jonathon Heyward can still see the colors, the brilliant lights. He can still picture where he sat decades removed from his first visit to Atlanta’s Symphony Hall to see the orchestra. Heyward on a school trip – the exact details are a little fuzzy – and the tunes played that day are lost to memory, but the impression on that Augusta-born, Charleston-bred kid stuck.

ATLANTA, GA ・ 20 HOURS AGO