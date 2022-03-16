ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NHL

LISTEN: Adams: We'll look to utilize our cap space

By Sneaky Joe
WGR550
WGR550
 15 hours ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3jcmvx_0ehGaVBd00

Buffalo, N.Y. (WGR 550) - The NHL Trade Deadline is less than a week away, and the Buffalo Sabres have lots of players on expiring contracts that could be dealt by 3 p.m. ET on March 21.

Some of the players that could garner interest from other teams around the NHL include forward Vinnie Hinostroza, defensemen Colin Miller, Mark Pysyk and Robert Hagg, and goalie Craig Anderson.

TSN hockey insider Darren Dreger had reported last week the Sabres were in the market for a "high-end" defenseman to pair with Owen Power when he arrives, likely at the end of his collegiate season at the University of Michigan.

WGR's own Paul Hamilton got a chance to sit down 1-on-1 with Sabres general manager Kevyn Adams with just days to go until the deadline. Check out what he had to say here:

Photo credit Losi and Gangi

Comments / 0

Related
Pgh Hockey Now

Penguins Power Play Failures, Saros Swipes Nashville Win 4-1

The Pittsburgh Penguins (36-16-9) were the best road team in the NHL, but missed chances and power play flubs gave way to grinding Nashville goals. Roman Josi had three assists to up his season total to 69 points, and Nashville beat the Penguins 4-1 at Bridgestone Arena on Tuesday night.
NHL
Pro Hockey Rumors

Red Wings reportedly place Tyler Bertuzzi on trade block

It’s T-minus six days until the 2022 Trade Deadline, and some names are already off the board with more likely to come prior to Deadline Day. One of those names who’s making a late entry to the fray is Detroit Red Wings forward Tyler Bertuzzi, according to Daily Faceoff’s Frank Seravalli.
NHL
Blue Seat

NY Rangers Game 59: Future trading partners?

The Rangers have the Ducks tonight, who have just confirmed they will be sellers at the trade deadline. Josh Manson is gone. Rickard Rakell is out with “an upper body injury.” This is a team that won’t be playing its best hockey or dressing its best roster. This means it’s a good time for the Rangers to get their proverbial stuff in order, since they’ve looked real bad the last two games.
NHL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
The Spun

Cowboys Are Reportedly Signing Veteran Tight End

The Dallas Cowboys didn’t make the signing they wanted Tuesday. At least they picked up a minor consolation prize. Following initial reports that they re-signed Randy Gregory, the star pass-rusher instead agreed to a deal with the Denver Broncos, per Vic Lombardi. As a result, Cowboys fans may not be in the mood to learn about their backup tight end staying put.
NFL
The Spun

Cowboys Losing Another Wide Receiver: NFL World Reacts

Amari Cooper isn’t the only wide receiver the Dallas Cowboys have let go this offseason. Though when all is said and done he may not be the last one of note to leave either. According to ESPN NFL insider Adam Schefter, wide receiver Cedrick Wilson Jr. is signing with the Miami Dolphins. It is a three-year, $22.75 million deal for the former No. 4 wide receiver in Dallas.
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Vinnie Hinostroza
Person
Mark Pysyk
Person
Kevyn Adams
Person
Darren Dreger
The Spun

Rams Are Reportedly Set To Release 6-Time All-Pro

One of the best punters in the league is about to hit the open market. According to Pat McAfee, the Los Angeles Rams will release Johnny Hekker before the start of the new league year. “4X First Team All Pro and the NFL’s 2010’s All Decade Punter, @JHekker, is set...
NFL
The Spun

Steelers Releasing Player Following Myles Jack Signing

The Pittsburgh Steelers continued what’s been a very solid offseason with the signing of Jaguars linebacker Myles Jack, Wednesday. Per Adam Schefter, Jack is expected to sign a two-year, $16 million deal to join Mike Tomlin’s stout defense. In order to bring in Jack, however, the Steelers were...
NFL
The Spun

Packers Appear To Have Made Decision On Mason Crosby

The Green Bay Packers entered this offseason with a tough decision to make on Mason Crosby. His cap hit is awfully steep for a kicker, and yet, it sounds like he’ll be sticking around for the 2022 season. According to ESPN reporter Rob Demovsky, it appears that Green Bay...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Buffalo Sabres#Tsn
KEYT

NHL trade deadline could be full of last-minute deals

The combination of jumbled standings in the Western Conference and a flat salary cap has stalled much of the trade market around the NHL. Most teams are waiting until close to the deadline Monday before making major moves. General managers say things are quiet now but expect activity to pick up this weekend. West titans Colorado and Calgary have already made substantial additions. The Avalanche and Flames might not be done dealing. Calgary acquired forward Calle Jarnkrok from Seattle on Wednesday.
NHL
The Spun

Steelers Make Big Free Agency Move: NFL World Reacts

The Pittsburgh Steelers are signing veteran linebacker Myles Jack on a two-year, $16 million deal, per ESPN NFL insider Adam Schefter. Jack was released by the Jacksonville Jaguars in a move that saved the team $8.35 million in cap space on Tuesday. Through 15 games this past season, Jack led...
NFL
Blue Seat

Rangers return Morgan Barron to Hartford

The Rangers have returned Morgan Barron to the Hartford Wolf Pack after playing just four of 13 games since his recall on February 10. Barron’s four games were in late February and early March, missing four games to start his recall and four games to end his recall. This was puzzling asset management at best. At least now he will get regular minutes with the Pack.
NHL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NHL
NewsBreak
Hockey
NHL Teams
Buffalo Sabres
NewsBreak
Sports
Reuters

Darcy Kuemper, Avalanche blank Kings

Darcy Kuemper secured 23 saves in his second straight shutout and the visiting Colorado Avalanche beat the Los Angeles Kings 3-0 on Tuesday. Kuemper has five shutouts this season, including four since the All-Star break. He had a career-high 46 saves in a 3-0 win against the Calgary Flames on Sunday.
NHL
ESPN

Panthers trade Frank Vatrano to Rangers for 2022 4th-rounder

NEW YORK --  The New York Rangers acquired Frank Vatrano from the Florida Panthers on Wednesday for a 2022 fourth-round pick, a trade between two playoff-bound Eastern Conference teams that serves a different purpose for each. Getting Vatrano gives the Rangers the kind of veteran forward general manager Chris...
NHL
NHL

Avalanche have 'level of urgency' ahead of Stanley Cup Playoffs

Colorado looking to make postseason run after three straight second-round eliminations. The emotional pain the Colorado Avalanche felt after losing in the Stanley Cup Playoffs last season has given way to focused and composed critical analysis of their success this season. "Last year there was a lot of intent with...
NHL
WGR550

WGR550

Buffalo, NY
634
Followers
3K+
Post
88K+
Views
ABOUT

All the latest sports news from Buffalo, including the Bills, Sabres and more.

 https://www.audacy.com/wgr550

Comments / 0

Community Policy