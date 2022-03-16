LISTEN: Adams: We'll look to utilize our cap space

Buffalo, N.Y. (WGR 550) - The NHL Trade Deadline is less than a week away, and the Buffalo Sabres have lots of players on expiring contracts that could be dealt by 3 p.m. ET on March 21.

Some of the players that could garner interest from other teams around the NHL include forward Vinnie Hinostroza, defensemen Colin Miller, Mark Pysyk and Robert Hagg, and goalie Craig Anderson.

TSN hockey insider Darren Dreger had reported last week the Sabres were in the market for a "high-end" defenseman to pair with Owen Power when he arrives, likely at the end of his collegiate season at the University of Michigan.

WGR's own Paul Hamilton got a chance to sit down 1-on-1 with Sabres general manager Kevyn Adams with just days to go until the deadline. Check out what he had to say here: