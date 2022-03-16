ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Appeals court to rule if Jussie Smollett should stay in jail

By Associated Press
FOX40
FOX40
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1XDsrq_0ehGYJpt00

CHICAGO (AP) — Jussie Smollett’s attorneys say they’re planning to appeal nearly everything that went on in court over the last few months — from the actor’s December conviction of lying to police to the 150-day sentence a judge imposed last week. And they want the actor to be released from jail immediately rather than wait for the outcome.

Now, the issue of whether Smollett must sit in jail during these planned appeals is before a state appeals court and while the appeals could take months to resolve, the question of whether Smollett remains locked up will be resolved much quicker.

Jussie Smollett sentenced to 150 days in jail, ordered to pay back Chicago $120K

That’s because Smollett’s attorneys have asked in a motion to the First District Court of Appeals to suspend the jail sentence and allow Smollett to post bond so that he can be out of custody during the appeal process. And they asked the court to postpone Smollett’s ordered payment of $140,000 in fines and restitution that Cook County Judge James Linn ordered as part of his sentence .

The way Smollett’s attorneys see it, such an order is justified because it’s almost certain that Smollett would complete his 150-day jail sentence — which could shrink to 75 days if he behaves himself in jail — before the appeals on the conviction and sentence are decided. They also say it’s important that Smollett be released because they are worried about his mental health if he remains in protective custody in jail and are concerned that he could be attacked by other inmates.

In an interview with The Associated Press, David Erickson, a former state appellate judge who teaches at Chicago Kent College of Law, explained what happens next.

First off, the court has to hear from special prosecutor Dan Webb. Webb was given until Wednesday to respond to the motion filed by Smollett’s legal team, led by attorney Nene Uche. When that happens, the appeal will go before one justice.

That one justice, Erickson said, can end things right there.

“If the one judge rejects the motion, that’s it,” Erickson said. “It means the court is not going to hear it.”

It also means the attorneys will receive nothing but a short and pointed notice that the motion has been rejected. There likely won’t be any reason given or a statement of any kind.

Nor will the attorneys get to stand before the judge and make their case. The only thing the judge will use are the papers that the attorneys have filed.

But that first justice can keep things going, if he or she believes the motion has some validity. Then, the justice takes the motion to two other justices to review. The justices could call the attorneys in to make oral arguments but they can also just rely on the papers the attorneys have filed.

Two of the three justices must agree to grant the motion. If they do, the attorneys will be notified that the motion has been granted. This time, Erickson said, they will explain their reasoning.

If that happens, the appeals court can set Smollett’s bond or send the case back to Linn to set the bond. And with that, Smollett can walk out of jail.

Just what arguments will sway the justices is, of course, unclear. But Erickson said what is clear is that the argument that Smollett will complete his sentence before his appeal is decided is a non-starter.

“That’s not a legal argument and the appellate court is limited to looking at legal errors only,” he said, adding that while motions such as the ones Smollett’s legal team filed are common, they are not often granted.

Sacramento man involved in large-scale credit card scheme sentenced to over 24 years in prison

Erickson said the fact that the judge talked for well over a half hour in sentencing Smollett suggested that he anticipated that the sentence would be appealed.

“The standard that they (Smollett’s attorneys) have to show is whether or not the judge abused his discretion in his sentence,” he said. And by speaking as long as he did and addressing his reasoning as specifically as he did, “He (Linn) was going to make sure that the (appeals court) understands why he did what he did and that he did not abuse his discretion.”

A rejection could come in a matter of hours or a day and if the justices want to hear more it could take a few days or maybe a week to reach a decision. But Erickson said these things are routinely decided very quickly.

“They could (rule) immediately or overnight or (in) a week,” said Erickson.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX40.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
FOX40

Former Apple employee charged with defrauding $10 million

SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — A former Apple employee has been charged with defrauding the tech giant out of more than $10 million by taking kickbacks, stealing equipment and laundering money, federal prosecutors said. Dhirendra Prasad, 52, worked for 10 years as a buyer in Apple’s Global Service Supply Chain department. A federal criminal case […]
SAN JOSE, CA
FOX40

DA: Hate crime charges filed in deadly Tracy shooting

SAN JOAQUIN COUNTY, Calif (KTXL) — Two people were arraigned Friday on hate crime and homicide charges in connection to a shooting at a Tracy gas station earlier this week. According to San Joaquin County District Attorney Tori Verber Salazar, hate crime charges were filed against Christina Lyn Garner, 42, of Manteca, and Jeremy Wayne […]
TRACY, CA
FOX40

CA insurance commissioner talks Russia divestment request

(INSIDE CALIFORNIA POLITICS) – California Insurance Commissioner Ricardo Lara joined Inside California Politics co-host Frank Buckley to discuss his recent notice to insurance companies doing business in California. That notice requests that insurance companies divest assets and property that could be helping fund the Russian government. Lara said he is prepared to use every tool […]
CALIFORNIA STATE
FOX40

Assembly Member Reggie Jones-Sawyer discusses crime in CA, reparations task force

(INSIDE CALIFORNIA POLITICS) – California Assembly Member Reggie Jones-Sawyer, D-Los Angeles, joined Inside California Politics co-host Nikki Laurenzo to discuss the perception of rising crime in California and several of the bills introduced to address it. Jones-Sawyer also talked about his role on the California Reparations Task Force and the need to address systemic racism, […]
CALIFORNIA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Illinois Entertainment
Local
Illinois Government
City
Chicago, IL
Chicago, IL
Government
Chicago, IL
Entertainment
FOX40

California lawmakers vote to make abortions cheaper

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — California lawmakers on Thursday voted to make abortions much cheaper for people on private health insurance plans, bringing California closer to becoming the fourth state in the country to ban insurance fees for the procedure. Thursday’s vote is part of lawmakers’ strategy to make reproductive care more accessible in preparation for […]
CALIFORNIA STATE
FOX40

Interview: What is strategic justice?

Four years ago, Stephon Clark, a 22-year-old father of two, was shot to death by Sacramento police in his grandmother’s backyard in Meadowview. They claimed he was armed with what they originally called a “toolbar” as they looked for someone who had been breaking into cars in the area. The investigation later proved Clark only […]
SACRAMENTO, CA
FOX40

2 men shot in Stockton, 1 dies

STOCKTON, Calif. (KTXL) — A shooting in Stockton left one man dead and another injured early Sunday morning. Stockton police officials said officers responded to a shooting on Pacific Avenue near West Adams Street at 1:06 a.m. When officers arrived, they found a 31-year-old man suffering from a gunshot wound. The shooting victim was taken […]
STOCKTON, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
David Erickson
Person
Dan Webb
Person
Jussie Smollett
FOX40

2 locals arrested for catalytic converter thefts in Southern California

CARPINTERIA, Calif. — Two Sacramento residents were arrested Saturday morning in Santa Barbara County in connection to multiple catalytic converter thefts. Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s deputies said they responded to reports of a catalytic converter theft on Arbol Verde Street in Carpinteria at 5:37 a.m. When they arrived, deputies found a catalytic converter was stolen […]
CARPINTERIA, CA
FOX40

Flames engulf Sonora church, arson suspect arrested

SONORA, Calif. (KTXL) — A man is behind bars on suspicion of arson after a church burned in Sonora Saturday night. The Tuolumne County Sheriff’s Office said deputies responded to reports of a fire at The Journey Church on Mono Way around 8 p.m. When deputies arrived, they found the church fully engulfed by flames. […]
SONORA, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Appellate Court#Court Case#Sentencing#Mental Health#Ap#Cook County
FOX40

Rep. Young Kim discusses Zelenskyy speech, DICTATOR Act

(INSIDE CALIFORNIA POLITICS) – Orange County Congresswoman Rep. Young Kim, R-La Habra, joined Inside California Politics co-host Frank Buckley to discuss Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy’s speech to Congress and Kim’s new push to investigate whether China is helping Russia circumvent sanctions. Rep. Kim also discussed her letter to Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg requesting the company […]
LA HABRA, CA
FOX40

Man shot in West Sacramento, woman arrested

WEST SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — A man was shot in the chest in West Sacramento Saturday night and police said they have a suspect in custody. West Sacramento police officials said their officers responded to the shooting on West Capitol Avenue near Casa Mobile Circle at around 11:30 p.m. When officers arrived, officials said they […]
WEST SACRAMENTO, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Celebrities
FOX40

Fairfield police impose fines of $790,000 for illegal pot sites

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Fairfield police issued two fines totaling $790,000 to illegal grow houses last weekend.  According to the Fairfield Police Department, its officers, along with other local agencies, discovered several safety violations in both buildings.  Police said the department imposed those fines at each illegal grow site because they say unregulated cultivation sites […]
SACRAMENTO, CA
FOX40

Local couple tries to get visas for Ukrainian family

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — A Ukrainian family in Citrus Heights is feeling helpless after their daughter, son-in-law and grandchild were denied visas to enter the United States.  “Don’t tell us that you invite Ukrainians with open arms, do something. Make it happen,” said Iryna Campell.  Olena, Slav, and their daughter Anastasiia Komar, who live in […]
CITRUS HEIGHTS, CA
FOX40

Gov. Newsom floats $100M plan for tribes to buy land

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — California Gov. Gavin Newsom on Friday proposed giving Native American tribes $100 million so they can purchase and preserve their ancestral lands. The proposal is part of his pledge to make sure nearly one-third of California’s land and coastal waters are preserved by 2030. But rather than have the government do […]
CALIFORNIA STATE
FOX40

FOX40

12K+
Followers
6K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

FOX40.com delivers News That Matters across Northern California

 https://www.fox40.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy