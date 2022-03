As he gears up to finally drop his highly-anticipated new album 7220, Lil Durk dropped the fourth and final single off the project before its release on Friday (March 11). The single, titled “Golden Child” was also given the visual treatment on Thursday (March 10). The Jerry Production-visual finds Durk hanging with his OTF crew and flexing stacks of cash. Durk also hyped up the impending release of 7220 by asking fans to drop their cash app handles on Twitter, saying that he plans to give away $7,220 in bitcoin to celebrate the drop.

MUSIC ・ 6 DAYS AGO