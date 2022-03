LEXINGTON, Ky. – Kentucky junior forward Oscar Tshiebwe earned his second NCAA-recognized All-America honor on Tuesday when he was named to the Associated Press first team. Tshiebwe is the first Wildcat to earn All-America distinction by the organization since PJ Washington was a third-team choice in 2019 and the first to earn first-team distinction since Tyler Ulis in 2016. The AP is one of the four “major” NCAA-recognized All-America teams that the NCAA uses for its consensus All-America teams. The other three are the the U.S. Basketball Writers Association, the National Association of Basketball Coaches and the Sporting News.

COLLEGE SPORTS ・ 1 DAY AGO