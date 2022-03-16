ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘Below Deck’ star Aesha Scott: Why I ‘don’t regret’ my romance with Jack Stirrup

By Evan Real
Page Six
Page Six
 4 days ago

Aesha Scott signed on to Peacock’s “Below Deck Down Under” with no regrets about her previous experience on the reality TV franchise — including her relationship with Jack Stirrup on “Below Deck Mediterranean.”

“It was a fun time and I don’t regret it,” Scott tells Page Six in an exclusive interview. “He made doing that season that much more fun and I loved his company. It was a great time.”

Though Scott and Stirrup’s love life flourished at sea, the pair ultimately lost steam on land after Season 4 of “Below Deck Mediterranean” finished airing in 2019.

Upon Stirrup’s return home to the United Kingdom, the charismatic deckhand reunited with ex-girlfriend Kelly Hidge and the two welcomed a child together in April 2020.

“After that season, and when he went off back to his ex-girlfriend or whatever, he called me and he really apologized,” Scott recalls, adding that she and Stirrup haven’t communicated in quite some time.

“I literally haven’t spoken to him in like a year and a half or something but it’s definitely not negative,” she clarifies. “I don’t like to hold grudges and kind of keep a negative energy in my space. If someone is sorry and I feel like they’re genuine, I’m going to forgive them and move on.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=17iqip_0ehGU0ip00
“Below Deck” star Aesha Scott reflects on her relationship with ex Jack Stirrup in an exclusive interview with Page Six.

The New Zealand native says that she doesn’t “see the need” to keep a friendship going with Stirrup now that she has another man in her life: boyfriend Scotty Dobbo.

Scott has known Dobbo since high school and went public with the handsome Colorado resident in the summer of 2020. The reality star tells Page Six that they already have marriage and babies on the brain — but aren’t committed to a specific timeline.

“We really want to get married and have some kids. We talk about that all the time and spending our life together. But it’s one of those things where we’re not in any rush,” she says. “We’re just so happy and we’re in such a good place … I’m really sentimental and I love to enjoy each separate phase.”

She continues, “I don’t see the rush to get engaged because at the moment, I’m really just enjoying being like, ‘I love my boyfriend!’ We’ve got our whole lives.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0UkRMi_0ehGU0ip00
Scott’s romance with Stirrup played out on Season 4 of “Below Deck Mediterranean.”

Scott tells Page Six that she and Dobbo — whom she describes as an “adventurous and fun” man who “wouldn’t hurt a fly” — easily overcame the challenges of maintaining a long-distance relationship when she left the States for Australia to film “Below Deck Down Under.”

“We do find it easier than a lot of other couples because right from the start, I was back living in New Zealand when he first reached out and I flew over to go and see him,” she explains, pointing out that the early stages of lockdown for the COVID-19 pandemic also kept them apart at times.

“It’s never the best but it’s something that we’re really used to. We just have so much trust for each other,” the former yacht stew elaborates. “It’s not like you’re just sitting there worrying or wondering what they’re doing. It’s just this nice feeling of missing [him].”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=04aMVs_0ehGU0ip00
Scott is currently dating Scotty Dobbo, whom she has known since her teen years in New Zealand.

Scott was nearly too busy to miss Dobbo anyhow, as she assumed the role of chief stew for the first time on the latest “Below Deck” spinoff.

“To have the opportunity to come back and relive the whole experience was just surreal,” she tells Page Six of her new “dream” position. “And then having it Down Under, in this country that’s pretty much my home, it was just such an amazing experience.”

The first three episodes of “Below Deck Down Under” will be available to stream March 17 on Peacock. New episodes drop on Thursdays.

