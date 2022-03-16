Schlok's Bagels & Lox

We don’t know if Stargazy will succeed in turning Philly into a Scotch egg and fish and chips type of town. But they have conquered our dreams with a sausage roll that has a perfectly buttery and flaky crust. The East Passyunk British spot serves meat pies, desserts like sticky toffee, and an eel and mash that comes topped with a parsley liquor that we think is the best British import next to Adele. It’s a low-key place to grab some comfort food while reading a book at one of the few tables inside, or you can get it all to go and have a picnic at Dickinson Square Park.

RESTAURANTS ・ 2 DAYS AGO