ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Schlok's Bagels & Lox

By Julia Chen
The Infatuation
The Infatuation
 14 hours ago
Cover picture for the article

The New York-style bagels coming out of Schlok’s first brick-and-mortar in NoPa are always chewy, evenly coated on all sides with various seasonings, and...

www.theinfatuation.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Mashed

Rachael Ray's Tuna Salad Includes This Unexpected Ingredient

Tuna salad used to be the sandwich of choice among working women in the United States. Per the Smithsonian Magazine, salads first came into existence in the 1800s as a way to use up leftover bits of meat and fish from past meals. People would mix in mayo, and add celery, pickles, and olives that didn't make their way to anyone's stomach. Tuna salad sandwiches, which reminded people of home, eventually became a go-to lunch option when more women started spending time out and about and joining the workforce.
RECIPES
KTAL

German Cucumber Salad

Biskie and Josh are in the kitchen making a German Cucumber Salad. This dish makes a great healthy option for nearly every occasion. In a medium bowl, whisk together all of the dressing ingredients. Set aside. Wash and thinly slice the cucumbers. Add the cucumbers to the bowl with the...
RECIPES
Mashed

Breakfast Hand Pies Recipe

Once upon a time — that time being your own elementary school days — the ultimate portable breakfast was a Pop Tart. Unless your family were really fancy, in which case you might have experienced the true luxury that is a Toaster Strudel. The best thing about Pop Tarts' puffier cousins is that they also came in a savory version, Toaster Scrambles, which were loaded with cheese and breakfast meats. Nowadays, it's hard to find a hipster coffee shop that doesn't offer some variant of homemade Pop Tarts, but where are the artisanal Toaster Scrambles?
FOOD & DRINKS
Alabama NewsCenter

Recipe: King Cake Cinnamon Rolls

With Mardi Gras festivities well underway, what better way to join in on the fun than with a homemade baked good? These King Cake Cinnamon Rolls are a nod to the classic Mardi Gras bread, spiraled with a cinnamon sugar filling and topped with a drippy glazed frosting. Once baked, the rolls can be consumed right away or stored in the freezer for a rainy day; simply reheat until barely warm throughout and frost prior to serving as a breakfast or dessert treat.
RECIPES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
New York City, NY
Food & Drinks
State
New York State
New York City, NY
Lifestyle
Idaho's Newschannel 7

Idaho Today: Angie's Irish Soda Bread

* 2-4 TBSP granulated sugar (depending on personally desired sweetness preference) 2 TBSP unsalted butter, softened plus 1 TBSP. melted butter, optional. With an oven rack positioned in the middle of your oven, preheat the oven to 400°. Line a baking sheet with parchment paper. Whisk the flours, sugar,...
IDAHO STATE
leitesculinaria.com

Sweet Potato Patties

This post may contain affiliate links. If you make a purchase, we may make a small commission. These sweet potato patties are tender and creamy in the center with a crispy panko crust. Served with a dollop of crème fraîche or sour cream, they’re a satisfying side dish or vegetarian main course.
RECIPES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Food Drink#Bagels Lox#Nopa
The Infatuation

Boichik Bagels

West Coast bagels are having a moment, as NYC partisans reconsider their long-treasured “it’s something in the water” snobbery. Boichik owner Emily Winston started out in true DIY spirit, with a simple cottage-food license, perfecting her dough one batch at a time through a five-year quest. The name - derived from a Yiddish term of endearment for a young man - carries a connotation of gender-fluidity, but if you’re looking for a surer sign of its provenance, Winston set up her brick-and-mortar in the original location of Noah’s Bagels in Berkeley. It was Noah Alper himself who clued her into its availability, and now lines are long as people queue up for cinnamon raisin, sesame, and “pumperthingels.”
NEW YORK CITY, NY
The Infatuation

Bakery/CafeinAndersonville

This is a welcoming little Andersonville cafe serving all kinds of soups, salads, and sandwiches. And pie, of course, because with a name like First Slice Pie Cafe, there’d better be pie. That's what you should be getting here (if that wasn’t obvious)—either the peanut butter or something more classic like the apple. Eat it there, or get it to-go. Or do both, and have more pie.
RESTAURANTS
Mashed

The Secret Ingredient In Geoffrey Zakarian's Egg Salad

Easter is almost here, and that means that a lot of people are filling their refrigerators with cartons of eggs to boil, dye, and decorate for their celebrations. But what to do with leftover hard-boiled eggs after the festivities? Once they're decorated, they look pretty, but they do eventually need to be eaten. Insider reports that 180 million eggs are purchased for Easter every year, which likely leaves lots of people on the search for recipes that employ cooked eggs. Fortunately, chef Geoffrey Zakarian has stepped up to the plate with his own.
RECIPES
News On 6

Cooking Corner: Griddled Corned Beef Reuben Wrap

Welcome to the Cooking Corner in the Air Comfort Solutions Kitchen!. We're happy to welcome back Chef Devin Levine of the Cox Business Convention Center making Griddle Corned Beef Reuben Wraps. Griddled Corned Beef Reuben Wrap. Ingredients:. 1½# Shaved Cooked Corned Beef. 2 cups Sauerkraut, drained well. 2 cups...
RECIPES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
The Infatuation

JP's Bagel Place

This bagel spot on Hollywood Boulevard has been around for a few decades and has become a favorite among locals. Every morning you’ll find a variety of Hollywood residents here from professionals and snowbird retirees to veteran hippies and construction workers. The interior feels like a cozy old-school diner with counter seating and a handful of tables, while the light blue and white mosaic tiles give the space a cool, refreshing feel that fits South Florida. You can get solid American breakfasts here, but we recommend sticking with the bagels and bialys, which strike the perfect balance between soft and chewy.
HOLLYWOOD, FL
The Infatuation

FrenchinSouth Philly

Known for their eclairs, croissants, and tarts, this neighborhood patisserie has plenty of brunch options like some of the best french toast in the city that’s topped with berry coulis and fresh berries. Enjoy it all on their picnic table-filled sidewalk patio, and for some post-brunch sweetness, don’t forget to grab a giant macaron on the way out.
RESTAURANTS
Taste Of Home

30 Ways to Use Everything Bagel Seasoning

There are plenty of uses for everything bagel seasoning besides, well, bagels. Start by sprinkling it on eggs, fries and roast chicken. Soon you'll be eating it with everything!. Every editorial product is independently selected, though we may be compensated or receive an affiliate commission if you buy something through...
FOOD & DRINKS
The Infatuation

ItalianinSouth Philly

This BYOB right off Passyunk Ave has a handful of pastas, some family-style mains like chicken milanese and lamb shank plopped on a mound of pesto risotto, and a dining room that (on a sunny day) gets a ton of natural light coming through their massive windows. When you’re there, make sure you have one or two pastas on the table. With shareable options like their fettuccine tossed with jumbo gulf shrimp and a buttery cream sauce, it’s a great place to spend your birthday with a few glasses of wine.
RESTAURANTS
The Infatuation

BritishinEast Passyunk

We don’t know if Stargazy will succeed in turning Philly into a Scotch egg and fish and chips type of town. But they have conquered our dreams with a sausage roll that has a perfectly buttery and flaky crust. The East Passyunk British spot serves meat pies, desserts like sticky toffee, and an eel and mash that comes topped with a parsley liquor that we think is the best British import next to Adele. It’s a low-key place to grab some comfort food while reading a book at one of the few tables inside, or you can get it all to go and have a picnic at Dickinson Square Park.
RESTAURANTS
Lancaster Online

Wired Cup Cafe opens near Ephrata with bagel sandwiches, coffee

Wired Cup Café has opened along Route 272 in Ephrata Township. The coffee shop at 440 N. Reading Road features a variety of bagels and other sandwiches for breakfast and lunch. A featured lunch sandwich is a cheesesteak made with smoked ribeye and served with tomato sauce, onions and provolone cheese on a roll.
EPHRATA, PA
Wondermom

Everything Bagel Chicken

Disclosure: This post may include affiliate links. As an affiliate, I earn from qualifying purchases. Everything Bagel Chicken is a delicious twist on the usual chicken recipe. It is a simple and quick dish that costs little to make and is always a hit with family and friends. If you...
RECIPES
The Infatuation

The Shores

The Shores is a vendor inside The Citadel. And if you’re a fan of Florida seafood (especially fried Florida seafood) then you should make a trip here soon. Everything is great—the Dungeness crab dip, grouper sandwich, mac and cheese—but the sandwiches are what you should focus on. Our favorite is a close tie between the buttery lobster roll and the fried oyster sandwich. The oysters are perfectly crispy, and served with crunchy iceberg lettuce, a tomato slice, and some sort of creamy mayo situation. It also comes with beautiful house potato chips.
FOOD & DRINKS
The Infatuation

The Infatuation

New York City, NY
1K+
Followers
6K+
Post
101K+
Views
ABOUT

Our mission is very simple: to bring you the most honest and trustworthy opinions on where to eat around the world. Our restaurant reviews and guides are all written by a small group of highly trained, highly opinionated writers and editors. They eat out a lot. More than they probably should.

 https://theinfatuation.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy