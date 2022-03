(WLFI) – Good Wednesday morning! There are some areas of light patchy fog but will begin lift as soon as the sun comes up. Overall, it's going to be absolutely fantastic outside today! High temperatures are going to soar up into the lower 70s today with mostly sunny and clear skies. Maybe a few puffy cumulus clouds building in the afternoon. Winds will be out of the south 5-10 mph.

ENVIRONMENT ・ 5 DAYS AGO