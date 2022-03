Brooklyn Nets tandem Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving are making a case as the best duo in NBA history…at least in terms of scoring. After Kyrie Irving’s explosion on Tuesday that saw him reach 60 points early in the fourth quarter against the Orlando Magic, he and Durant have become the first teammates in NBA history to score at least 50 points in consecutive games. To recall, KD himself put up 53 points on Sunday against the New York Knicks.

