Stephen A. Smith Says The Lakers Should Fire Frank Vogel: "He Has To Go As Head Coach Of This Franchise. We're Seeing A Level Of Inefficiency, A Level Of Ineptitude, A Lack Of Spirit."

There’s nothing more to say about the state of the 2021-22 Los Angeles Lakers. LeBron James knows it. On Monday, the Lakers were blown out for the second time in as many days. After getting baked 140-111 by the Phoenix Suns in the desert on Sunday — their 10th straight road loss — they fell haplessly to the Toronto Raptors back in Los Angeles, 114-103. The Lakers fell behind by 21 points in the first quarter and trailed by double-digits until the final minutes when a last-gasp surge momentarily brought Crypto.com Arena to life. As has been the case numerous times this season, it was too little, too late.

