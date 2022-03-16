ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Stephen A. Smith Says The Lakers Should Fire Frank Vogel: "He Has To Go As Head Coach Of This Franchise. We're Seeing A Level Of Inefficiency, A Level Of Ineptitude, A Lack Of Spirit."

By Originally posted on
Yardbarker
 15 hours ago

The Los Angeles Lakers have been on a downward spiral for almost the entirety of the second half of this regular season. At various points in time, it's seemed like the problems with this team are fundamental and unlikely to change at least till the offseason. Their last 10 games have...

www.yardbarker.com

Comments / 0

Related
fadeawayworld.net

Michael Jordan Said He Never Played For The Stats: “If I'd Play For The Stats I Would Have Never Retired In 1993 Or I'd Still Be Chasing Kareem Abdul-Jabbar All-Time Scoring Lead.”

Competitive as he was, Michael Jordan never paid much attention to the stats and always focused on winning games and collecting titles with the Chicago Bulls. Jordan was constantly trying to destroy his opponents, taking things personally on his way to winning six championships in eight years during the 90s.
NBA
fadeawayworld.net

Anthony Davis Says Lakers' Title Window With LeBron James Is 'Very Short': "He Has Another Year Left With The Lakers... And Then Who Knows? I Don't Know What He's Going To Do."

LeBron James has tried to uplift the Los Angeles Lakers' level since the start of the season, but the 4x NBA champion can't catch a break. His team hasn't been the same since that magical 2020 where they won the NBA title in the infamous Orlando bubble, with James and Anthony Davis playing at a high level.
NBA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Russell Westbrook
Person
Lebron James
Person
Anthony Davis
Person
Frank Vogel
Person
Stephen A Smith
Person
Stephen A.
The Spun

Michael Wilbon Rant Goes Viral: NBA World Reacts

Longtime ESPN personality Michael Wilbon is trending for what he said about Brooklyn Nets stars Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving on Sunday. Wilbon went off on Durant and Irving following the Nets win over the Knicks on Sunday afternoon. Irving was unable to play in Sunday’s game at Barclays Center,...
NBA
ClutchPoints

LeBron James, Russell Westbrook combine for comically short press conference after Lakers lose to Raptors

There’s nothing more to say about the state of the 2021-22 Los Angeles Lakers. LeBron James knows it. On Monday, the Lakers were blown out for the second time in as many days. After getting baked 140-111 by the Phoenix Suns in the desert on Sunday — their 10th straight road loss — they fell haplessly to the Toronto Raptors back in Los Angeles, 114-103. The Lakers fell behind by 21 points in the first quarter and trailed by double-digits until the final minutes when a last-gasp surge momentarily brought Crypto.com Arena to life. As has been the case numerous times this season, it was too little, too late.
NBA
The Spun

Rams Are Reportedly Set To Release 6-Time All-Pro

One of the best punters in the league is about to hit the open market. According to Pat McAfee, the Los Angeles Rams will release Johnny Hekker before the start of the new league year. “4X First Team All Pro and the NFL’s 2010’s All Decade Punter, @JHekker, is set...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Los Angeles Lakers#Espn#First Take#Sas
fadeawayworld.net

Advanced Stats Show That LeBron James And Russell Westbrook Can't Play Together: LeBron Has A Plus-Minus Of -87 With Westbrook This Season

Russell Westbrook coming to the Los Angeles Lakers was always going to be a bit of a gamble but no one knew exactly how difficult the situation would get for the player as well as the franchise. His production has fallen off a cliff in Los Angeles, as Russ simply isn't able to contribute to his teams the way he always has in his career. And his play might be affecting the only player on the team that's actually been excellent.
NBA
fadeawayworld.net

Stephen A. Smith Advises James Harden He Should Be Careful While Partying In Philadelphia: "When You Played Like You Played The Other Night, You Cannot Be Seen Out Partying That Night Like It Meant No Big Deal To You."

James Harden starred in a controversial moment last week following a Philadelphia 76ers painful loss against the Brooklyn Nets at Wells Fargo Center. The Sixers didn't have an answer for Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving in Ben Simmons' return to the arena he called home for the past five years.
NBA
NBA Analysis Network

3 Intriguing Candidates For Lakers To Replace Frank Vogel

With how much the Los Angeles Lakers have struggled this NBA season, there will likely be a lot of changes coming this offseason. Rob Pelinka, the general manager responsible for the roster, could find himself unemployed as the Lakers are nowhere close to contending this season. When a team struggles...
NBA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NBA
NBA Teams
Los Angeles Lakers
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
ClutchPoints

Frank Vogel heaps praise on Lakers’ new signing

At this point in the season, the Los Angeles Lakers have no choice but to rely on each other to keep their team afloat. There’s no denying their current roster is anything but ideal, but unfortunately for them, this is the team that they’re stuck with for the remainder of the season.
NBA
fadeawayworld.net

LeBron James Reportedly Wanted DeMar DeRozan First, But Lakers Front Office Didn't Want To Offer Him A 3-Year Deal

The Los Angeles Lakers have been horrendous this season. Before the season started, there was a lot of excitement about what this Lakers' squad could do. The Lakers spent the offseason recruiting veteran players on team-friendly deals, expecting them to still contribute at a high level. But that has not happened. And it turns out, the Lakers could have had one of the best players this season.
NBA
The Spun

Doc Rivers Identifies 1 Change He Wants From James Harden

Prior to Monday night’s game between the Nuggets and 76ers, Doc Rivers had an important message for James Harden. He revealed that he wants the former MVP to be aggressive when he’s on the court. Harden is an excellent facilitator, there’s no doubt about that. Nonetheless, Rivers doesn’t...
NBA
ClutchPoints

Knicks make big decision on Tom Thibodeau’s future

The New York Knicks have veered off the path of progress after just one playoff season. They are 28-40 and are close to missing the play-in tournament. With failures this drastic, it would make sense for a huge change to occur. There’s one area where that might not happen, though.
NBA
NBC Sports

Report: Knicks to keep Tom Thibodeau in place this season and beyond

We are deep into the finger pointing chapter of this disappointing Knicks season (they are 28-40, 5.5 games out of even the last play-in spot). In a bit of palace intrigue, there were reports front office power William Wesley was pointing his finger at coach Tom Thibodeau and doing so to owner James Dolan.
NBA
Yardbarker

Knicks expected to retain Tom Thibodeau next season

We now know just how much danger Tom Thibodeau is in of being fired from a third NBA team. Bleacher Report’s Jake Fischer reported Wednesday on Thibodeau’s level of job security with the New York Knicks. Fischer reveals that Thibodeau is expected to remain the Knicks’ coach beyond the 2021-22 season despite some internal support to move on from him. The report adds that Knicks owner James Dolan gave the front office permission to either keep or fire Thibodeau. However, Knicks president Leon Rose, who hired Thibodeau, reportedly has no plans to make a change.
NBA
fadeawayworld.net

The Reason Why The New York Knicks Will Not Fire Tom Thibodeau

For the Knicks, players and coaches come and go faster than the changing of the seasons. Over the past 10 years, the franchise has seen 7 different head coaches, starting with Mike Woodson in 2012, who was replaced just two years later by Derek Fisher. For New York's current coach,...
NBA

Comments / 0

Community Policy