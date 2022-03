The NBA regular season is inching closer to its end. With this, the playoffs will begin and a more intense atmosphere will be felt all over the league. And just like it has been for so long, there’s no shortage of drama or conflict as 16 teams fight like gladiators in an arena to become champions. Of course, that drama and conflict can also spill over to the market and affect key players and their prices. This is something NBA card collectors should definitely keep an eye on.

NBA ・ 1 DAY AGO