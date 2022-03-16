Save the Date: Easter Egg Drive

Easter is always a time of fresh hope and possibilities blossoming into life, as spring creates a sense of new beginnings. It's also a time of family get-togethers, sharing memories with a glorious Easter dinner or brunch, along with chocolate bunnies and Easter candy galore. While Easter eggs may be connected with pagan festivals of old, The History Channel reveals that decorating eggs is a custom dating back to the 13th century. One explanation is that eggs were not permitted to be eaten during Lent, which precedes Easter. This led to eggs being decorated at Easter, perhaps to symbolize the end of this fasting season when eggs could once again be enjoyed. Meanwhile, a Folklore Today article states that Eastern European eggs were traditionally the most decorated, using dripped-on wax and dye. Ukrainian tradition is to give decorated eggs as presents to wish good health, even beyond Easter.

LIFESTYLE ・ 2 DAYS AGO