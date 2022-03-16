ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Save the Date: Easter Egg Drive

 13 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleSave the date! We’re bringing back the Easter...

Elkin Tribune

County Easter Egg hunt returns

DOBSON — A spring tradition will be returning to Surry County this year, when the Surry County Parks and Recreation holds an Easter Egg Hunt at Fisher River Park in Dobson. The hunt was an annual tradition put on by the department until 2020. That year, as was the case with most of regular public gatherings, the event was cancelled in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic. Last year, still in the throes of the pandemic, it was again cancelled.
SURRY COUNTY, NC
Fatherly

Permanent Daylight Savings Would Change Every Family Forever — But There’s a Catch

If there’s only one thing all parents can agree on, it’s that time changes are the absolute worst—and it looks like every single member of the Senate agrees. Yesterday, in a unanimous vote, members of the Senate agreed that time changes need to come to an end, and starting in November 2023, we will live in perpetual daylight savings time (the time we just sprung forward into) if the bill passes the House and then makes its way to the President’s desk without a veto by him.
RELATIONSHIPS
94.3 The Point

4 of the Biggest Easter Egg Hunts in New Jersey

Candy, the Easter bunny, and the "best" Easter egg hunt; everything a kid loves about Easter. The last two years, Easter egg hunts were a little different because of the pandemic. Some of these places had a drive-up Easter egg hunt, it just had a different feel. Lots of towns in New Jersey did have this option and it was incredibly awesome to keep some kind of normal for our kids, but there's nothing like a "real" Easter egg hunt.
OCEAN COUNTY, NJ
DoYouRemember?

Elderly Couple Denied Entry At Disney Park

An elderly couple was tragically denied entry at a Disney park. Now, Disney can prohibit access to just about anyone they want, for reasons such as violation of Disney Parks’ dress code, trying to carry restricted items into the Park, or engaging in prohibited activities. And since the COVID-19...
TRAVEL
Port Townsend Leader

Fundraising plant sale coming on Saturday

A pop-up, benefit plant sale will be held at Birchyville Food Bank Garden from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, March 12 at the garden, located at 206 Hancock St. All proceeds will benefit the 11 local food bank gardens that grow, gather, and give fresh produce to the community’s food banks.
AGRICULTURE
Lima News

Autism Life Center starts Easter egg sale

LIMA — The Autism Life Center is selling Easter eggs, available for pick-up or delivery on Friday, April 15, and Saturday, April 16. Orders start at $25 for a basket of 30 eggs and sell for up to $80 for 100 eggs. All eggs are filled with non-edible items. Call 567-825-8921 or email autismlifecenter@gmail.com to order by April 4.
LIMA, OH
Selam Times-Journal

Happy Easter: City of Valley Grande to hold Easter Egg hunt

The City of Valley Grande announced plans for Easter at its recent city council meeting. The Valley Grande Easter Egg Hunt will be held on April 9 at Valley Grande City Park. The event will start at 11 a.m. The entire council was present: Mayor Wayne Labbe, council members Kay...
VALLEY GRANDE, AL
Mashed

Egg-Cellent Easter Egg Hacks

Easter is always a time of fresh hope and possibilities blossoming into life, as spring creates a sense of new beginnings. It's also a time of family get-togethers, sharing memories with a glorious Easter dinner or brunch, along with chocolate bunnies and Easter candy galore. While Easter eggs may be connected with pagan festivals of old, The History Channel reveals that decorating eggs is a custom dating back to the 13th century. One explanation is that eggs were not permitted to be eaten during Lent, which precedes Easter. This led to eggs being decorated at Easter, perhaps to symbolize the end of this fasting season when eggs could once again be enjoyed. Meanwhile, a Folklore Today article states that Eastern European eggs were traditionally the most decorated, using dripped-on wax and dye. Ukrainian tradition is to give decorated eggs as presents to wish good health, even beyond Easter.
LIFESTYLE
Mashed

Chocolate Easter Eggs Recipe

It's a tough call to know when to spill the beans and let your kids know that the Easter Bunny has actually been you all these years. But know what an easy call is? Skipping the jelly beans and making this year's go-to Easter treat homemade chocolate Easter eggs. Thanks to this recipe by chef and recipe developer Jennine Bryant of The Marshside Pantry, these oversized, gorgeous chocolate eggs look so good you'll almost hate when the kids tuck into them. That is, until you see the glowing smiles on their faces as they discover the treats hidden inside. (Which hey, those could even be jelly beans, if that's a household favorite.)
RECIPES
Sandusky Register

Easter Egg Roll at the Hayes Museum

FREMONT — The annual Hayes Easter Egg Roll is from noon to 3 p.m. on April 16 at Spiegel Grove, located at the corner of Hayes and Buckland avenues. The event mirrors the White House Easter Egg Roll, a tradition that Rutherford B. Hayes began as president in 1877.
FREMONT, OH

