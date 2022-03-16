ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Buck, Aikman going from Fox to ESPN's 'Monday Night' booth

Salina Post
Salina Post
 13 hours ago
Cover picture for the article

On the first day of the new league year, one of the NFL's top broadcasting teams is moving from Fox...

salinapost.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Cowboys Losing Another Wide Receiver: NFL World Reacts

Amari Cooper isn’t the only wide receiver the Dallas Cowboys have let go this offseason. Though when all is said and done he may not be the last one of note to leave either. According to ESPN NFL insider Adam Schefter, wide receiver Cedrick Wilson Jr. is signing with the Miami Dolphins. It is a three-year, $22.75 million deal for the former No. 4 wide receiver in Dallas.
NFL
The Spun

Tyler Lockett Has Message About Colin Kaepernick After Workout

As they agreed to in a Twitter exchange Sunday, Tyler Lockett ran routes for Colin Kaepernick this afternoon. When the former San Francisco 49ers quarterback asked if any pass-catchers were willing to practice with him, the Seattle Seahawks wideout graciously accepted the offer. They followed through on those plans the...
NFL
The Spun

In Photos: Troy Aikman’s Dating History Over The Years

Troy Aikman made major sports media headlines this week. The former Dallas Cowboys star quarterback turned broadcaster is reportedly leaving FOX. Aikman, a Hall of Famer, is reportedly leaving his longtime network for an opportunity with ESPN’s Monday Night Football. Aikman is reportedly getting close to $100 million from...
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Buck
Person
Pat Summerall
The Spun

Look: Joe Buck’s Wife Welcomes Her Husband To ESPN

Joe Buck and Troy Aikman are officially joining The Worldwide Leader in Sports. On Wednesday, ESPN formally announced the signings of Buck and Aikman to multi-year deals as the new Monday Night Football broadcasters. Per the press release, they will also contribute to ESPN+ in unspecified projects. Adjusting to a...
NFL
The Spun

Former Ohio State Coach Urban Meyer Lands New Job

Former Ohio State Buckeyes and NFL head coach Urban Meyer has landed a new job – but it’s not in coaching. On Wednesday, Meyer was announced as the newest board member of THE Foundation, an organization aimed at helping Ohio State athletes land Name, Image and Likeness deals.
NFL
The Spun

Cowboys Are Reportedly Signing Veteran Tight End

The Dallas Cowboys didn’t make the signing they wanted Tuesday. At least they picked up a minor consolation prize. Following initial reports that they re-signed Randy Gregory, the star pass-rusher instead agreed to a deal with the Denver Broncos, per Vic Lombardi. As a result, Cowboys fans may not be in the mood to learn about their backup tight end staying put.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Espn#Monday Night Football#American Football#Ap Sports
The Spun

Rams Are Reportedly Set To Release 6-Time All-Pro

One of the best punters in the league is about to hit the open market. According to Pat McAfee, the Los Angeles Rams will release Johnny Hekker before the start of the new league year. “4X First Team All Pro and the NFL’s 2010’s All Decade Punter, @JHekker, is set...
NFL
iheart.com

Von Miller Announces He's Signing With Super Bowl Contender

Recent Super bowl champion Von Miller made two big announcements on his Instagram story during a 20-hour span. Hours after announcing his engagement to his girlfriend, Chelsea Nicole, Miller revealed his decision to sign with the Buffalo Bills. "I'm coming to Buffalo," Miller said in his Instagram story on Wednesday...
NFL
The Spun

Michael Wilbon Rant Goes Viral: NBA World Reacts

Longtime ESPN personality Michael Wilbon is trending for what he said about Brooklyn Nets stars Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving on Sunday. Wilbon went off on Durant and Irving following the Nets win over the Knicks on Sunday afternoon. Irving was unable to play in Sunday’s game at Barclays Center,...
NBA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
saturdaytradition.com

Al Michaels reportedly nearing mega deal to work for new NFL TV partner, call 16 games

Al Michaels is close to a deal to call games for a new NFL television partner, as he’s primed to leave NBC Sports. The legendary broadcaster, who recently completed his 16th season as the voice of NBC’s Sunday Night Football and record 36th campaign as the play-by-play announcer of the NFL in primetime, is landing with a new NFL partner.
NFL
The Spun

Colin Kaepernick Contacted The Seahawks: NFL World Reacts

Colin Kaepernick hasn’t thrown a pass in the NFL since 2016. Since taking a knee, pregame, in protest of systemic, racial and ethnic inequality; opportunities for Kaepernick to return to the league that he once helped a carry a team to a Super Bowl in, have been few and far between.
NFL
The Spun

There Are Reportedly 2 Favorites To Replace Joe Buck

FOX is in need of a new lead play-by-play man for the NFL and MLB. Joe Buck is leaving the network to team up with Troy Aikman at ESPN. He will be calling Monday Night Football and working on other projects. That leaves FOX with a pretty big hole on...
NFL
The Spun

Report: Significant Chiefs Trade Rumor Is Swirling

The Kansas City Chiefs have a couple superstars in the passing game, including Tyreek Hill and Travis Kelce. Why not add another?. The Chiefs are rumored to have major interest in trading for Cleveland Browns wide receiver Jarvis Landry, who’s been given permission to seek out a trade after the Browns acquired Amari Cooper.
NFL
fadeawayworld.net

Michael Jordan Said He Never Played For The Stats: “If I'd Play For The Stats I Would Have Never Retired In 1993 Or I'd Still Be Chasing Kareem Abdul-Jabbar All-Time Scoring Lead.”

Competitive as he was, Michael Jordan never paid much attention to the stats and always focused on winning games and collecting titles with the Chicago Bulls. Jordan was constantly trying to destroy his opponents, taking things personally on his way to winning six championships in eight years during the 90s.
NBA
The Spun

Steelers Releasing Player Following Myles Jack Signing

The Pittsburgh Steelers continued what’s been a very solid offseason with the signing of Jaguars linebacker Myles Jack, Wednesday. Per Adam Schefter, Jack is expected to sign a two-year, $16 million deal to join Mike Tomlin’s stout defense. In order to bring in Jack, however, the Steelers were...
NFL
The Spun

Steelers Make Big Free Agency Move: NFL World Reacts

The Pittsburgh Steelers are signing veteran linebacker Myles Jack on a two-year, $16 million deal, per ESPN NFL insider Adam Schefter. Jack was released by the Jacksonville Jaguars in a move that saved the team $8.35 million in cap space on Tuesday. Through 15 games this past season, Jack led...
NFL
B102.7

ESPN Announces HUGE New Monday Night Football Crew

ESPN made a big splash on Wednesday as they announced their new Monday Night Football crew. The new crew will include Hall of Famers Joe Buck and Troy Aikman in the booth along with Lisa Salters on the field. Buck and Aikman replace the three-headed crew of Brian Griese, Steve...
NFL
Salina Post

Salina Post

Salina, KS
13K+
Followers
18K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Salina, Kansas, News, Opinion, Video, Sports, Entertainment, Obituaries, Weather, Cancellations. The most-read news website in Salina, Kansas. Member: Associated Press. Member: Kansas Association of Broadcasters. Member: LION Publishers.

 https://salinapost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy