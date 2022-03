There's nothing like lacing up a new pair of running shoes and putting them to the test. Your senses are suddenly heightened, allowing you to notice every detail of every stride, resulting in what's hopefully one of your smoothest jaunts yet—and the start of many, many smooth miles to come. With the first signs of spring in the air and races and running clubs in full swing for the first time in two years, now's the time to toss your worn-out kicks and get a fresh start.

