Surprise Meet Your Neighbor: Jason Wilke

 15 hours ago
Name: Jason Wilke

Age: 48

School (current and next year): Willow Canyon High School (physical education teacher, strength and conditioning coach, special teams coordinator) and now and Dysart High School for 2022-23 (as athletic director).

Why did you chose to work in the district?: I love the district’s focus on academics, athletics and arts.

What do you like most about what you do as a coach and future athletic director?: I like the daily interaction with the students to guiide them to reach their fullest potential. As an athletic director I am looking forward to supporting the admin team, teachers, coaches, sponsors and students to help them reach their fullest potential and provide the support needed to be their best.

Where did you come from?: I grew up in Michigan but have been in the West Valley for more than 22 years.

What are you looking forward to the most about next school year?: I am looking forward to meeting all the great people at Dysart High School and serving the great community of El Mirage.

What is your vision for Dysart High School athletics?: The Dysart Demon athletic program will be respected as the very best high school program in the state of Arizona in developing well-disciplined student athletes who strive for educational and athletic excellence.

What are your interests and hobbies?: Golfing and spending time with my family.

What have been the highlights of your football coaching career in Arizona?: Have led all the programs (Glendale, Valley Vista and Tolleson) to the state playoffs, have won region championships, coached the 2006 state track championship and have been selected as coaching staffs of they year multiple times.

What are the trait(s) you admire in others?: Loyalty and trust.

What people have inspired you (and how)?: My high school football coach Ken Hofer. He is the reason I am were I am today because of his mentorship.

What is your guiding philosophy?: Treat people the way you want to be treated.

What is your advice to today’s youth?: Get involved in your school and expreince as much as you can.

