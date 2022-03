The 2022 NHL Trade Deadline is just around the corner, with Monday’s cutoff representing the last chance for Stanley Cup hopefuls to supplement their forces ahead of the postseason. A number of significant trades have already been completed which have taken several high-profile targets off of the market. The Colorado Avalanche sit first overall in the league standings and don’t necessarily need reinforcements. Still, the team is on pace to set a franchise record in points, and not rewarding this group with further help would represent a missed opportunity. With that, let’s dig into three trade targets of varying significance that the Avalanche may want to acquire for their playoff push.

NHL ・ 14 HOURS AGO