ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Ravens land S Marcus Williams, T Morgan Moses in free agency

By Associated Press
Idaho8.com
 4 days ago

The Baltimore Ravens have agreed to a five-year deal with safety Marcus Williams, bolstering a secondary that was decimated...

localnews8.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

LeBron James Has 1-Word Reaction To Browns Trade For Deshaun Watson

On Friday afternoon, the Cleveland Browns mades headlines by sending three first-round picks, a 2023 third-rounder and a 2024 fourth-rounder to the Houston Texans for Deshaun Watson. Several teams, like the Atlanta Falcons, Carolina Panthers and New Orleans Saints showed interest in Watson. In fact, earlier this week, it seemed...
NBA
ClutchPoints

Von Miller signing results in stunning release by Bills

The Buffalo Bills made a huge offseason move by bringing in Von Miller. They proved to be too attractive to pass up and Miller signed a big, multi-year contract to join them. A great defense should get been better with one of the best pass rushers ever stepping in. Not...
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Morgan Moses
Larry Brown Sports

Report: Cowboys interested in signing three-time Pro Bowler

The Dallas Cowboys are looking for ways to bolster their pass rush after they lost Randy Gregory, and Jason Pierre-Paul could be one option. The Cowboys signed former first-round pick Dante Fowler Jr. this week, but ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler reports that they are still in the market for veteran pass-rushers. They have also expressed interest in Pierre-Paul.
NFL
The Spun

Packers Legend Is Pushing For A Blockbuster Trade

The Green Bay Packers stunned the world by trading Davante Adams to the Las Vegas Raiders. Less than a week after re-signing Aaron Rodgers, they don’t have many notable targets for the superstar quarterback. LeRoy Butler has a possible solution. Speaking to TMZ Sports shortly after the Adams trade,...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Free Agents#American Football#Ap Sports#The New Orleans Saints
The Spun

Las Vegas Raiders Sign Veteran Quarterback

It’s been a busy week for the Raiders, and they’re not making moves just yet. Moments ago, it was announced that veteran quarterback Garrett Gilbert has signed a deal with Las Vegas. Gilbert has bounced around the NFL over the past few years, but he does have some...
NFL
The Spun

Packers Are Reportedly Bringing Veteran Tight End Back

The Green Bay Packers are reportedly bringing back Robert Tonyan. The veteran tight end has agreed to a one-year deal with the team even though he won’t be available for some games. He’s recovering from a torn ACL which should see him miss the first half of the season,...
NFL
The Spun

Warren Moon Makes His Opinion On Colin Kaepernick Very Clear

Colin Kaepernick hasn’t played in the National Football League since 2016, but the former San Francisco 49ers quarterback continues to push for a comeback. The former Nevada quarterback has been working out with some NFL wide receivers and quarterbacks this offseason. Kaepernick, 34, says he’s in the best shape...
NFL
The Spun

Seahawks Reportedly Releasing 2-Time Pro Bowler

The Seattle Seahawks are reportedly releasing veteran defender Carlos Dunlap, per ESPN NFL insider Adam Schefter. Dunlap, a two-time Pro Bowler, logged 35 tackles, 8.5 sacks and 14 QB hits through 17 games as a linebacker for the Seahawks this past season. He was set to finish out a two-year,...
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Baltimore Ravens
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
The Spun

49ers Insider Has Update On Jimmy Garoppolo’s Trade Market

The San Francisco 49ers might be stuck with Jimmy Garoppolo for another year. A few weeks ago Jimmy G was one of the top quarterback options on the market. However, quarterback-needy teams have gone in different directions. The Deshaun Watson trade was expected to be the momentum the Niners needed...
NFL
Idaho8.com

Moore scores 21, Houston hammers Illinois to make Sweet 16

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Taze Moore scored 21 points, Jamal Shead added 18 and Houston, a Final Four team last season, advanced to the Sweet 16 of the NCAA Tournament with a 68-53 win over Illinois. The Illini were ousted in the opening weekend for the second straight year. The fifth-seeded Cougars, who lost their two best players to season-ending injuries, are headed home to Texas for the next round, which will be in San Antonio, about a three-hour drive from Houston. Kyler Edwards added 15 points for Houston, a team often overlooked but making major noise again this March. For Illinois, it’s another year of deep disappointment. The Fighting Illini were led by All-American Kofi Cockburn’s 19 points.
COLLEGE SPORTS
Idaho8.com

Miami dominates No. 2 seed Auburn 79-61 to reach Sweet 16

GREENVILLE, S.C. (AP) — Isaiah Wong scored 21 points, Kameron McGusty had 20 and 10th-seeded Miami shut down Auburn’s power couple Jabari Smith and Walker Kessler for a 79-61 victory to reach its first Sweet 16 in six years. The second-seeded Tigers never led, but were down 33-32 at the half before Miami took control with a 15-7 burst to start the second period. Miami advanced to play 11th-seeded Iowa State in Chicago at the Midwest Regional next week. Auburn’s Smith finished with 10 points and a game-high 15 rebounds. Kessler had only two points on 0-of-6 shooting.
MIAMI, FL
The Spun

Aaron Rodgers Relationship Details Emerge: NFL World Reacts

Getting back together appears to be the main theme for Green Bay Packers star Aaron Rodgers this offseason. Earlier this month, Rodgers agreed to return to the Green Bay Packers for the 2022 season and beyond. Rodgers has agreed to a record-setting contract extension in Green Bay. The Packers aren’t...
NFL
Larry Brown Sports

Leaky Black responds to viral blunder at end of UNC game

Leaky Black responded on social media Saturday after his blunder against Baylor went viral. Black’s North Carolina Tar Heels beat Baylor 93-86 in overtime in the second round of the NCAA Tournament. His Heels were leading 91-85 with just under a minute left in overtime. Black picked up his dribble just past halfcourt and was being trapped, so he needed to find a teammate for a pass. He saw one open under the basket, but his aim was pretty bad. The pass went so high that it hit off the backboard.
COLLEGE SPORTS
Larry Brown Sports

Commanders reportedly checked in on notable retired QB

The Washington Commanders’ search for a new quarterback may have been the most comprehensive of any team’s. We know this because it certainly sounds like they were looking at quarterbacks few other teams would have even thought to look at. The Commanders searched far and wide for quarterback...
NFL
The Spun

Scotty Pippen Jr. Made History In Sunday’s Game

Scotty Pippen Jr.’s star continues to rise. On Sunday, the junior guard led his team to an NIT win and made some history in the process. Behind a 32-point performance against Dayton, Pippen became Vanderbilt’s all-time points leader for a single season. The son of the NBA great was the first Commodore to ever surpass 700 points in a season, and currently sits at 708. As it stands, Pippen is 12th on the school’s all-time scoring list with 1,549.
BASKETBALL

Comments / 0

Community Policy