The Tempe City Council approved the 2022 Tempe Climate Action Plan update at a meeting March 3. The plan, which was first adopted in 2019, created a road map to address the immediate threat of extreme heat and implement strategies to lower greenhouse gas emissions from the energy and transportation sectors.

TEMPE, AZ ・ 16 DAYS AGO