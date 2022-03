Listener Wrote - Me and my guy just got back from an awesome 7 day getaway ,,,but you wouldn't know it …if look at his Social Media post... I'm literally in none of the post. I think you can see my feet in one! I noticed this after we got back and scrolling though his socials. I did tell him I thought that was odd and he said he did not do it on purpose and doesn't even think of stuff like that. I think it's a lit SUS that he did this...right?

RELATIONSHIPS ・ 8 DAYS AGO