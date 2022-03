Brothers Harvir and David Singh Bhatti are following an established example as they make their way in their world and in opening Eatalio Pasta & Wine: that of their father. Santokh Singh Bhatti is from a small village with no electricity—“no nothing,” David Singh Bhatti said—in the Indian state of Punjab. Seeing no future there, either, Santokh emigrated to Germany, where he got a job washing dishes at an Italian restaurant and learned the industry from the ground up.

GILBERT, AZ ・ 6 DAYS AGO