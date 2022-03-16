Grate Chee reopens in HUB-Robeson Center

It's about to get cheesy in for 100 Cincinnatians. Locally spawned grilled-cheese-and-tomato-soup chain Tom & Chee is celebrating the opening of its Oakley restaurant — its sixth in Greater Cincinnati — by handing out scratch-off tickets to win free melts for a year with every dine-in, carry-out, delivery and curbside pick-up order March 14-20. Up to 100 lucky guests visiting the new location will scratch off a grand-prize-winning ticket. If you don't win the grand prize, fear not, every ticket is still a winner "with opportunities to win free salads, soups, donuts and more," according to a press release.

