ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lifestyle

China Eastern Airlines seeks U.S. approval to shift New York-Shanghai flights

By Reuters Staff
Reuters
Reuters
 4 days ago

WASHINGTON, March 16 (Reuters) - China Eastern Airlines Corp on Wednesday asked the U.S. Transportation Department for approval to temporarily shift New York to Shanghai flights over COVID-19 measures.

The carrier said because of “evolving coronavirus pandemic control measures in the Shanghai region, China Eastern has been instructed” by Chinese aviation officials “to divert Shanghai-bound passenger flights arriving from the U.S. to certain alternate airports in China.”

China Eastern asked approval starting March 31 to move existing twice-weekly Shanghai westbound passenger flights from New York to China’s Fuzhou Changle International Airport through the end of April. (Reporting by David Shepardson Editing by Chris Reese)

Comments / 0

Related
The Guardian

Chinese article urging country to cut ties with Putin gets 1m views

When an essay from a prominent Shanghai scholar suggested China needed to cut ties with Vladimir Putin as soon as possible over the Ukraine war, the online reaction was swift. Despite being published late on a Friday evening in the Carter Center’s US-China Perception Monitor, Hu Wei’s essay soon gained a million views in and outside China, and was republished into Chinese blogs, non-official media sites and social media accounts.
POLITICS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New York State
State
Washington State
Benzinga

This Favorable Sign Appears On China Eastern Airlines's Chart

If history is any guide, there may be good fortune ahead for shares of China Eastern Airlines (NYSE:CEA). A so-called "golden cross" has formed on its chart and, not surprisingly, this could be bullish for the stock. What To Know: Many traders use moving average crossover systems to make their...
ECONOMY
Daily Mail

NATO flexes its muscles on Putin's doorstep: Alliance sends 30,000 troops, 50 vessels and 200 aircraft to Russian-neighbour Norway for military drills

NATO has sent tens of thousands of troops, including Royal Marines, an aircraft carrier, a destroyer ship and a nuclear-powered attack submarine to Norway, which borders Russia. Troops from 28 countries in Europe and North America are taking part in an exercise lasting around a month, which began in northern...
MILITARY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shanghai#Chinese
Washington Post

McDonald’s didn’t just close 850 restaurants in Russia. It froze a whole 30-year investment.

On its Instagram account, McDonald’s Russia doesn’t peddle celebrity menu collaborations, clever cultural memes or corporate-branded swag, as does its counterpart in the United States. Mickey D’s in Russia takes a different approach to cultivating customer relationships: It gives them video walking tours of Moscow and St. Petersburg, inviting locals to better appreciate the architecture of the cities they call home.
RESTAURANTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Country
China
AOL Corp

Lawmakers reject Russian official's request to return Alaska: 'Never, ever, ever'

Alaska lawmakers are assuring a Russian official who said the U.S. should return Alaska and other areas to Russia that it's just not happening. Russian parliament member Oleg Matveychev on a TV program addressed waves of sanctions against Russia in response to the country’s ongoing invasion of Ukraine, saying leaders should “think about reparations.”
Reuters

Sanctions starting to have impact on Russia, France says

PARIS, March 18 (Reuters) - French government spokesman Gabriel Attal said on Friday sanctions imposed by Western countries on Russia in reaction to Moscow's invasion of Ukraine were starting to have a "real impact". "We hope these sanctions will force (Russian President) Vladimir Putin to change his plans," Attal told...
POLITICS
Reuters

New index shows U.S. inflation expectations shifting higher

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - One-year U.S. inflation expectations have rocketed higher since Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and the longer-term outlook has begun increasing as well, a development likely to be watched closely by the Federal Reserve as it battles to keep price pressures under control. A new daily index released...
BUSINESS
Reuters

Pressed to choose sides on Ukraine, China trade favors the West

WASHINGTON, March 21 (Reuters) - U.S. President Joe Biden's warning of "consequences" for any aid China may give to Russia's Ukraine war effort could force Chinese President Xi Jinping to choose between a longstanding lucrative trade relationship with the West and a growing strategic partnership with Moscow. Based on trade...
FOREIGN POLICY
simpleflying.com

European Hotspots: Cypriot Airline TUS Announces New Flights

TUS Airways has unveiled its long-awaited summer schedule for 2022. The carrier plans to expand further into Europe, beyond its traditional destinations in the Mediterranean, adding hubs such as Paris to the schedule. However, the airline has big plans to go far beyond the continent, flying to Dubai, Jeddah, and even Beijing using a leased A330-300.
WORLD
Reuters

Reuters

369K+
Followers
301K+
Post
173M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy