The Green Bay Packers traded star wide receiver Davante Adams to the Las Vegas Raiders on Thursday, which means the team now needs to address the position this offseason. The Green and Gold are left with Allen Lazard, Randall Cobb, Amari Rodgers, Juwann Winfree, Malik Taylor, Rico Gafford and Chris Blair out wide. None of those guys can replicate the production Adams has found over the last few seasons, which means Green Bay will likely look to the draft for receiver depth.

NFL ・ 12 HOURS AGO