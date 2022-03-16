Morocco, With Teeth

Santanyi is a charming rural town on the lesser-known south-east coast of the island, and, as of April 2021, home to Can Ferrereta, one of Mallorca’s hottest new hotels. The entrance of the converted 17th-century mansion (so low key that it could easily be missed) gives way to the hotel’s elegant foyer: weathered stone floors and chalky stucco walls are elegantly juxtaposed with sculptural lighting fixtures and sleek minimalist furniture. Upon arrival, weary travellers are greeted with an ice cool glass of cava, before being shown to their rooms. The bedrooms (of which there are 32, 18 of them suites) are, like the rest of the hotel, exquisitely curated; Balearic rustica (textured linens and exposed original stone arches) is coupled with slick modernity, think French oak floors and large stand-alone Japanese baths, and there is interesting art everywhere. The pool for example (an impressive space littered with lush gardens and ancient olive trees) is home to a huge face sculpture by Jaume Plensa.

