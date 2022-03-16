Vikings agree to terms with former Rams TE Johnny Mundt

The Minnesota Vikings went after the Los Angeles Rams’ coaches, and now, they’re going after their players with the team agreeing to terms on a deal with tight end Johnny Mundt.

According to the Pioneer Press’ Chris Tomasson, it’s a two-year, $2.45 million deal for Mundt.

Tight end was obviously going to be a position of need for the team with Tyler Conklin being an unrestricted free agent and Irv Smith Jr. coming off a season-ending knee injury.

Mundt isn’t as much of a playmaker as he is a blocker. So he’ll be a solid addition to help out in blocking for a Vikings offensive line that struggled last season.

He earned a 75.8 pass-blocking grade and 71.0 in run-blocking from Pro Football Focus before going down with a torn ACL last October. There is still some work to do for him to get back on the field, but considering he was one of the Rams best blockers, this move makes plenty of sense from the Vikings’ perspective.

Newly-hired head coach Kevin O’Connell’s fingerprints are all over this signing.