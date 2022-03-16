ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Former Vikings CB Jeff Gladney signing with Cardinals

By Jordy McElroy
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 4 days ago
Former Minnesota Vikings first-round draft pick, Jeff Gladney, is reportedly signing with the Arizona Cardinals in his NFL return.

Pro Football Network’s Aaron Wilson reported the news as a two-year deal on Wednesday.

Gladney, the former No. 31 overall pick of the 2020 NFL Draft, was cut by the Vikings after being indicted on felony assault charges stemming from a domestic incident back in April 2021. However, in March, a Texas jury in Dallas County Court found the former TCU standout not guilty of the alleged assault.

Gladney started in 15 games as a rookie with the Vikings and finished out his tenure with 81 tackles, three pass deflections and one forced fumble.

He is one of three cornerbacks the team has spent a first-round pick on in the last seven NFL Drafts. None are currently on the roster.

As Gladney moves on to Arizona, the Vikings have their work cut out for them in rebuilding their struggling defensive backfield.

ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

