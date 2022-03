The city of Oakley was named one of the safest small cities in California in a recent economic study, based on the city’s crime data. The study, done by personal finance website MoneyGeek.com, used crime statistics from the FBI for 2019 and determined the economic cost of crime, according to the website. Using this cost analysis, MoneyGeek determined the safest small cities — those with a population between 30,000 and 100,000 — based on how high or low the cost of crime was in each city. The 2020 U.S. Census shows Oakley’s population at 43,357.

OAKLEY, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO