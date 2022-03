Following the Federal Reserve's widely expected interest rate hike Wednesday, the housing market will likely see an impact in the form of higher mortgage rates. Though mortgage rates do not follow the federal funds rate, they do typically follow the yield on the 10-year Treasury. Following the Fed's announcement, the 10-year Treasury yield spiked as high as 2.246%, its highest level since May 2019.

BUSINESS ・ 6 DAYS AGO