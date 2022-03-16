Indiana Vinyl Collectors, Record Store Day is Back to One Day for 2022

Oh Bridgerton, how I've missed you. The mega successful Netflix series is set to return to all of us hopeless romantics this month. And, I am so ready. Although we will not be seeing the Duke this season, Bridgerton still promises to be just as hot and steamy. centered around the oldest Bridgerton sister, Daphne, and her season to find a husband. Most of us couldn't get enough of the magic and heat between the main characters Daphne and her handsome duke, Simon. The chemistry between the two actors, Phoebe Dynevor and Rege Jean Page was electrifying. I have to admit, I wold rewind quite a bit to enjoy some of their scenes a little more. We could all fell the heat of their courtship and discovery come through he screens on our television.

EVANSVILLE, IN ・ 14 HOURS AGO