ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Evansville, IN

Indiana Vinyl Collectors, Record Store Day is Back to One Day for 2022

By Melissa Awesome
103GBF
103GBF
 13 hours ago
Cover picture for the article

Record Store Day is an annual tradition where you can support indie record stores and get some exclusive releases. As with everything, the pandemic even affected how we got to enjoy Record Store Day by splitting it into two dates. Now for 2022, Record Store Day is back to being one...

103gbfrocks.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
103GBF

Indiana Mansion With Bridgerton Vibes, Will Get You Ready For Season 2 – SEE INSIDE

Oh Bridgerton, how I've missed you. The mega successful Netflix series is set to return to all of us hopeless romantics this month. And, I am so ready. Although we will not be seeing the Duke this season, Bridgerton still promises to be just as hot and steamy. centered around the oldest Bridgerton sister, Daphne, and her season to find a husband. Most of us couldn't get enough of the magic and heat between the main characters Daphne and her handsome duke, Simon. The chemistry between the two actors, Phoebe Dynevor and Rege Jean Page was electrifying. I have to admit, I wold rewind quite a bit to enjoy some of their scenes a little more. We could all fell the heat of their courtship and discovery come through he screens on our television.
EVANSVILLE, IN
103GBF

Jack White Pleads for Major Labels to Build Their Own Vinyl Pressing Plants

Vinyl was once the standard for music listening, giving way to cassettes, CDs and digital files over the years, but the past decade-plus has seen a resurgence in the musical format. That said, Jack White's Third Man Records has thrived with the vinyl resurgence, and he's asking major labels to follow his lead in investing in their own vinyl record pressing plants to alleviate some of the supply chain issues that continue to delay physical releases.
MUSIC
103GBF

Kentucky Tiny House Airbnb Perfect For A Weekend Getaway To Nowhere

Tiny houses are quickly becoming the popular norm everywhere. This Kentucky Tiny House Airbnb is the perfect place for a quiet weekend getaway. If you love the simplicity of country life you will love this tiny house. Angel here and my husband, Joe, and I love to find cozy and unique Airbnb stays that are close enough to drive but far enough away we don't think about home LOL. I found one in Franklin, Kentucky which is just a little over an hour from the Tri-State area and it's under $75 a night.
KENTUCKY STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Evansville, IN
Lifestyle
City
Evansville, IN
State
Indiana State
Local
Indiana Lifestyle
City
Vincennes, IN
103GBF

Mark Your Calendars For Tox Away Day In Downtown Evansville

The Vanderburgh County Solid Waste District's annual Household Hazardous Waste Collection Program offers you the opportunity to safely dispose of household hazardous chemicals. I would be willing to bet that it has been quite some time since you have gone through all of your drawers and cabinets in your house...
EVANSVILLE, IN
103GBF

Incubus Book 2022 Summer U.S. Tour With Sublime With Rome + More

Incubus have booked a 2022 summer U.S. tour with Sublime With Rome and support from the Aquadolls. The run kicks off July 24 in West Palm Beach, Fla. and wraps up in early September in Bend, Oregon. Tickets go on sale Friday, March 18 at 10AM local time on Ticketmaster. See the full tour route below.
MUSIC
103GBF

Pearl Jam Announce 2022 Rescheduled North American Tour Dates

After just about two years, Pearl Jam have announced their rescheduled North American tour dates, and have added a couple of new shows to their itinerary. The tour was originally set to take place in the spring of 2020 in support of their latest album Gigaton, but was postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. In addition to the original set of concerts, they've also added some new shows in cities including Fresno and Sacramento, Calif., Las Vegas and Camden, N.J. Josh Klinghoffer's band Pluralone will open for the entirety of the run.
MUSIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Record Stores#Vinyl
103GBF

10 Best New Age Doom Metal Bands, Chosen by Konvent

Konvent are a four-piece death/doom metal band from Copenhagen, Denmark. With just two albums — 2020's 'Puritan Masochism' and their newest effort, 'Call Down the Sun,' they've managed to carve out a niche for themselves amongst today's populous doom scene with aching, mournful melodies pouring over a bedrock of crawling, crushing riffs to create a post-metal atmosphere of agony.
ROCK MUSIC
103GBF

Dave Mustaine Reveals Hopeful Release Date for New Megadeth Album

Dave Mustaine has revealed the hopeful release date for Megadeth’s highly anticipated new album, The Sick, the Dying… and the Dead! According to the thrash legend, after pushing back the album multiple times, Megadeth hope to release their 16th studio album on July 8. “I’m sure it could...
MUSIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
103GBF

Two Years After the COVID Shutdown: How Rock Music Has Survived

Nothing could have prepared musicians and others in the music industry for the arrival of COVID-19 in March 2020. After the World Health Organization declared a pandemic on March 11, 2020, the industry, like everything else, was forced to accept a harsh reality: Things weren't going to be the same for a long time, perhaps ever.
PUBLIC HEALTH
103GBF

Food Trucks Coming To Newburgh’s Friedman Park Each Week Starting This Spring

Newburgh's Friedman Park will soon be home to a weekly food truck party. In case you didn't know, we have quite the selection of food trucks in the Evansville area. Many of them come together for weekly events during the spring and summer at places like Market On Main in downtown Evansville, Farm 57, and there is even a new food truck park coming to Evansville on the corner of Lincoln and Kentucky Avenues. It was only a matter of time before Warrick County got in on the food truck party fun.
NEWBURGH, IN
103GBF

When Do We Usually See the First 70 & 80s Temps in the Southern Indiana Area?

If you have lived in The Tri-State for very long, you know how our weather can sometimes go through every season in one week. Last week we had a little taste of spring, I am ready to move on into the steady warm temperatures. Is March too early to be wishing for warm temperatures? We took our question to a weather expert, Meteorologist Ron Rhodes with WEHT.
EVANSVILLE, IN
103GBF

103GBF

Evansville IN
12K+
Followers
10K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

103GBF plays the best rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Evansville, Indiana. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://103gbfrocks.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy