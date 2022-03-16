ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Aerospace & Defense

NASA's Mars helicopter will continue flying on red planet

The Hill
The Hill
 4 days ago
  • NASA announced this week that it has extended flight operations for its Ingenuity Mars Helicopter.
  • The announcement comes a week after the 18-inch-tall helicopter completed its 21st flight on Mars.
  • In the future, Ingenuity will help NASA’s Perseverance rover explore a dry river delta in Mars’ Jezero crater.

NASA’s Ingenuity Mars Helicopter will keep making trips at least through September.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=41wKwL_0ehG7N9P00

NASA

The tiny chopper hitched a ride to Mars on the Perseverance Rover in the summer of 2020 and landed on the planet’s Jezero crater in February of the following year.

A few months later, Ingenuity made history as the first aircraft to ever complete a powered and controlled flight on another planet on April 19, 2021.

America is changing faster than ever! Add Changing America to your Facebook or Twitter feed to stay on top of the news.

Since then, Ingenuity has made 21 successful trips on the Red Planet with the NASA announcement that flights will continue until the fall coming shortly after its most recent flight.

Ingenuity’s 21st successful flight is the first of three trips needed for the helicopter to reach its next staging station located in the northwestern area of the planet’s “Séítah” region, according to NASA.

In the months to come, the compact aircraft will help the Perseverance rover’s upcoming exploration of the Jezero crater’s river delta. Once Ingenuity meets up with Perseverance, its first task will be to figure out which of the two dry river channels the rover should take during its journey to the top of the delta, NASA said.

Along the way, Ingenuity will also continue to test its own capabilities to “support the design” of future Mars aircraft, according to a statement from NASA.

“Less than a year ago we didn’t even know if powered, controlled flight of an aircraft at Mars was possible,” Thomas Zurbuchen, the associate administrator of NASA’s Science Mission Directorate, said in a statement.

“Now, we are looking forward to Ingenuity’s involvement in Perseverance’s second science campaign. Such a transformation of mindset in such a short period is simply amazing, and one of the most historic in the annals of air and space exploration.”

READ MORE STORIES FROM CHANGING AMERICA

Comments / 0

Related
iheart.com

Anomaly Hunter Spots 'Human Leg' Sticking Out Of Mars Surface

While searching through NASA images for oddities, an anomaly hunter spotted a weird object sticking out of the surface of Mars that resembles a human leg. The discovery was made by UFO researcher Scott Waring while examining a photo from the Red Planet, which was captured by the space agency's Curiosity Rover last month.
ASTRONOMY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mars Rover#Mars Aircraft#Red Planet#Ingenuity
KHON2

Mysterious flying object alerts military aircraft

HONOLULU (KHON2) — A mysterious flying object on Kauai sent military jets scrambling earlier this week. Witnesses say it’s still not clear exactly what they saw. Photographer Abe Kowitz took picture of the object on Monday after he saw his neighbor gazing up with a puzzled look. The Princeville resident didn’t quite know what to make of it.
HONOLULU, HI
Florida Star

Researchers Make Startling Find While Mapping Ocean Floor

Researchers at the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) came across a historic discovery while mapping the ocean floor recently — an oil tanker that dates back to World War II. The sunken oil tanker is called the SS Bloody Marsh. Its construction was completed in 1943, and it...
SCIENCE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NASA
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Aerospace & Defense
Well+Good

The Best Thing That Will Happen to You in March, Based on Your Zodiac Sign

It’s almost that time of year again when we can all re-emerge from the dreary depths of winter conditions and reconvene amid spring’s bloom. In the cosmos, this seasonal renewal is evident, as well: The month of March brings Aries season (the first sign of the zodiac calendar) and a happy meet-up of love and sex planets Venus and Mars in future-focused Aquarius. Together with a few other transits, these cosmic shifts are poised to bring the best day in March, astrologically, for each zodiac sign.
LIFESTYLE
natureworldnews.com

NASA Satellite Captures Image of Massive Seven-Story 'Monster Wave' in Portugal

A satellite image taken in 2020 captured a "monster wave" in the Portuguese coast near Nazaré, crashing towards the shore. At the same time and day, an 18-year-old surfer reportedly rode a massive 101-foot-wave, a potentially record-breaking swell. The big coast of Nazaré is known to have the largest...
WORLD
natureworldnews.com

'Mermaid Mummy' Discovered in Japan Has Human Face, Body of Monkey and Fish

A 300-year-old mermaid mummy has been under examination after its discovery. The mummy has the upper body of a monkey, a human-like face, and a lower body of a fish, it has been an object of worship for a very long time. This is the first time it is being examined, according to researchers.
SCIENCE
BGR.com

Astronomers discovered what’s inside a black hole for the first time ever

Black holes could be a hologram. In fact, the entire universe could be a hologram. At least, that’s one part of the idea behind a recent study published in the journal PRX Quantum. The study is a deeper look at what’s inside a black hole. It’s also an attempt to better understand the idea of holographic duality. Holographic duality is a mathematical conjecture that attempts to connect theories of particles and their interactions and the theory of gravity. It’s an interesting idea, even if it sounds a little out there.
ASTRONOMY
CNET

Our Universe Might Have a Second Earth That Looks Something Like This

It may feel like it at times, but Earth is the opposite of alone. Approximately 10,000,000,000,000,000,000,000,000 (more than a septillion) planets call the cosmos home, and that figure doesn't even include all the rogue, starless ones. Of course, a bunch are likely coated in wacky radioactive chemicals, made of pure...
ASTRONOMY
AccuWeather

Arctic’s melting permafrost has yielded some amazing treasures

A trend of rising temperatures has led to long-extinct creatures, well preserved and near fully intact, being unearthed and casting new light on prehistoric eras. And one creature was still alive after 24,000 years. From a squirming microorganism awakened from its deep multi-millennial slumber to a pair of mummified lion...
ENVIRONMENT
iheart.com

NASA Shares Stunning Photo Of Earth From the Rings Of Saturn

NASA recently shared a stunning photo of Saturn with its rings and Earth lined up on Instagram. According to reports, the photo of the two planets was taken in 2013 from the Cassini spacecraft. NASA captioned the post, "That pale blue dot just below the rings? That’s Earth from approximately...
ASTRONOMY
The Hill

The Hill

512K+
Followers
61K+
Post
387M+
Views
ABOUT

The Hill is a top US political website, read by the White House and more lawmakers than any other site -- vital for policy, politics and election campaigns.

 https://thehill.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy