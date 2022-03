Hot Tacos, a food truck from Veracruz All Natural co-founders Reyna and Maritza Vazquez, opened downtown in the Rainey Street Historic District March 11. Located in the food truck lot at 75 Rainey St., Austin, the new eatery is now serving up several taco and quesadilla options alongside aguas frescas and salsas daily until 2 a.m. The truck is expected to remain on Rainey for several months following South By Southwest after launching last week for the festival’s run in town. www.hottacosusa.com.

AUSTIN, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO