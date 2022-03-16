ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisiana State

Through insurance reform, Louisiana lawmakers could prove they’re listening

By Greg LaRose
Louisiana Illuminator
Louisiana Illuminator
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1OdJyq_0ehG5aMK00

After the catastrophic hurricane season of 2005, Louisiana leaders at the federal, state and local levels were aligned in the goal to ensure the state would be better prepared for future catastrophes. Flood protection would be enhanced, building codes would account for the increasing intensity of storms, and insurance companies would be quicker to respond and adequately compensate property owners for their losses.

The past two hurricane seasons have proven officials have not lived up to their word. Some claims of progress are valid in the first two areas, given the billions our government and the private sector have spent to build smarter and stronger. But hurricanes Laura, Delta and Ida revealed the major gaps that persist in property insurance reform. Many months later, thousands of homeowners are still displaced or living in structures needing repairs while their damage claims are needlessly delayed.

Members of the Louisiana Legislature have brought forward proposals to address a situation that can accurately be labeled a crisis. Now they need courageous colleagues who are willing to do what’s right rather than cave to the influence of the deep-pocketed insurance lobby.

A number of the measures target insurance adjusters, who were either difficult to reach or not equipped to make important decisions regarding homeowners’ claims.

Proposals from Rep. Chad Brown of Plaquemine and Sen. Jeremy Stine of Lake Charles would create an adjuster registry that would allow homeowners to search online to determine whether their adjuster is legitimate and qualified.

Sens. Joe Bouie of New Orleans and Gary Smith of Norco want to limit the number of adjusters handling a property claim to three. Numerous horror stories have emerged after Ida involving customers who were forced to deal with a clown car of adjusters, none of whom could provide satisfaction.

There are also proposals to require insurers to cover evacuation costs when leaving is strongly recommended – and not just mandatory. These bills from Rep. Laurie Schlegel of Metairie and Sen. Kirk Talbot of River Ridge could ultimately save lives when you consider folks who, without being able to tap into the insurance they pay for, wouldn’t have the resources to leave home.

GET THE MORNING HEADLINES DELIVERED TO YOUR INBOX

Some of the proposals also benefit insurers by making sure their customers are well informed about their policy decisions.

Bills from Sen. Jay Luneau of Alexandria and Rep. Matthew Williard of New Orleans would make homeowners aware of surprise deductibles. After a storm, policyholders often find out they have to pay for a certain portion of their repairs out of pocket if their coverage includes a named storm deductible. If the cost of the deductible is out of reach for the homeowner, their insurance policy is basically pointless. The proposals would require the customer to provide written consent for named storm deductibles in order for their policy to take effect.

Lawmakers will also revisit auto insurance this session, following unfilled promises of so-called tort reform two years ago. Advocates claimed changes in the law would reduce rates 25%. Instead, they have increased almost 20% .

Here’s hoping the Legislature wakes up to the fact that our approach to insurance reform is forcing people to leave Louisiana – not just think about it but actually pack up and leave.

When you literally cannot rebuild your home, how are you going to stay? If you can’t afford to insure your vehicle, why stay?

When the people you elect to represent your best interests routinely act on behalf of power industry groups instead, why bother?

Greg LaRose is editor of the Louisiana Illuminator. He can be reached at glarose@lailluminator.com.

SUPPORT NEWS YOU TRUST.

The post Through insurance reform, Louisiana lawmakers could prove they’re listening appeared first on Louisiana Illuminator .

Comments / 0

Related
Louisiana Illuminator

Louisiana House Speaker not on board with governor’s $500 million bridge plan

Louisiana House Speaker Clay Schexnayder, R-Gonzales, said Thursday that he would only support the governor’s plan to put $500 million toward a new Mississippi River bridge in the Baton Rouge area this year, if the state picks the bridge’s location before the state budget is finalized in June – a timeline transportation officials say is […] The post Louisiana House Speaker not on board with governor’s $500 million bridge plan appeared first on Louisiana Illuminator.
LOUISIANA STATE
Louisiana Illuminator

Fighting anti-trans legislation is suicide prevention

I’m trans. This year I turn 30, and my teenage self would be beyond surprised — not just at the joys that fill my life, but the fact that I’m alive at all.  I’m part of the last generation that didn’t quite have the language for the feelings that flooded us as kids. I didn’t […] The post Fighting anti-trans legislation is suicide prevention appeared first on Louisiana Illuminator.
SOCIETY
Louisiana Illuminator

‘Don’t Say Gay’ bill in Louisiana Legislature would ‘isolate’ LGBTQ students, critic says

A bill that would bar teachers from discussing sexual orientation in the classroom, has been filed in the Louisiana Legislature. It follows similar efforts in Florida and more than a dozen other states referred to as “Don’t Say Gay” proposals. The post ‘Don’t Say Gay’ bill in Louisiana Legislature would ‘isolate’ LGBTQ students, critic says appeared first on Louisiana Illuminator.
LOUISIANA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Louisiana State
City
Metairie, LA
City
Norco, LA
Local
Louisiana Government
City
Plaquemine, LA
Louisiana Illuminator

Lawyers could be paid more in Louisiana if they successfully defend fired first-responders

A Louisiana Senate committee advanced a bill Wednesday that would require municipalities to pay higher attorney’s fees when civil service boards reverse the terminations of police officers and firefighters. The post Lawyers could be paid more in Louisiana if they successfully defend fired first-responders appeared first on Louisiana Illuminator.
LOUISIANA STATE
Louisiana Illuminator

Proposal would position Louisiana to receive $200 million to fix orphaned oil wells

A Louisiana lawmaker has proposed legislation that would position the state to receive nearly $200 million in federal funding to fix abandoned oil and gas wells.  Senate Bill 245, sponsored by Sen. Bret Allain, R-Franklin, would give the state Department of Natural Resources more flexibility on how much it can spend to plug and restore […] The post Proposal would position Louisiana to receive $200 million to fix orphaned oil wells appeared first on Louisiana Illuminator.
LOUISIANA STATE
Louisiana Illuminator

Black voters, NAACP sue over Louisiana Senate and House maps

Four Black residents and two civil rights organizations filed a lawsuit Monday in an effort to block new political maps for the Louisiana House and Senate from taking effect.  The plaintiffs allege the Louisiana Legislature’s new maps, which are supposed to be used in the 2023 election cycle, don’t include enough majority-Black districts and violate […] The post Black voters, NAACP sue over Louisiana Senate and House maps appeared first on Louisiana Illuminator.
LOUISIANA STATE
Louisiana Illuminator

Education investment, bad cop accountability: 5 takeaways from the State of the State address

Gov. John Bel Edwards’ opened the 2022 regular session of the Louisiana Legislature with his annual State of the State address Monday. In his speech, the Democratic governor outlines his budget priorities to members of the Republican-majority statehouse. Louisiana finds itself flush with cash, thanks to unanticipated state tax revenue surpluses and a major infusion […] The post Education investment, bad cop accountability: 5 takeaways from the State of the State address appeared first on Louisiana Illuminator.
LOUISIANA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kirk Talbot
Louisiana Illuminator

Anti-abortion group opposes giving adopted people access to birth certificates

A committee of Louisiana lawmakers will take another week to decide whether to advance a bill that would allow adopted people to obtain copies of their original birth certificates once they reach age 24. State law currently provides adopted individuals only limited access to the information from their birth records, mostly connected to vital health […] The post Anti-abortion group opposes giving adopted people access to birth certificates appeared first on Louisiana Illuminator.
LOUISIANA STATE
Louisiana Illuminator

U.S. Senate confirms Louisiana’s Shalanda Young to head up White House budget agency

Young, former staff director for the House Appropriations Committee, will become the first Black woman to head up the Cabinet-level agency that releases the president’s budget request, oversees federal agencies’ performance and reviews significant federal regulations. The post U.S. Senate confirms Louisiana’s Shalanda Young to head up White House budget agency appeared first on Louisiana Illuminator.
LOUISIANA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#State Insurance#Property Insurance#Delta#The Louisiana Legislature
Louisiana Illuminator

High fuel prices won’t bring jobs to Louisiana because oil companies won’t drill, expert says

Rising fuel prices typically lead to job growth in an energy hub like Louisiana, but experts say the state is unlikely to see much of a benefit this year as fossil fuel companies have so far been hesitant to spend more on drilling and production.   The energy sector, in Louisiana and the world at large, […] The post High fuel prices won’t bring jobs to Louisiana because oil companies won’t drill, expert says appeared first on Louisiana Illuminator.
LOUISIANA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Insurance Companies
Louisiana Illuminator

U.S. House speaker hints at bigger COVID aid push after $15 billion yanked from spending bill

Amid reports of rising case levels overseas, Pelosi said the United States may need more than the amount negotiated with Republicans that congressional leaders eventually pulled from the $1.5 trillion government funding bill Congress passed last week. The post U.S. House speaker hints at bigger COVID aid push after $15 billion yanked from spending bill appeared first on Louisiana Illuminator.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Louisiana Illuminator

Former Louisiana State Police leader’s lack of info in Ronald Greene case frustrates lawmakers

A bipartisan committee of state lawmakers spent nearly three hours Tuesday pressing the former superintendent of Louisiana State Police about what he knew about the May 2019 death of Ronald Greene, a Black motorist, in the custody of troopers after a vehicle pursuit in north Louisiana. Col. Kevin Reeves retired in October 2020 with numerous […] The post Former Louisiana State Police leader’s lack of info in Ronald Greene case frustrates lawmakers appeared first on Louisiana Illuminator.
LOUISIANA STATE
Louisiana Illuminator

Louisiana Illuminator

2K+
Followers
1K+
Post
398K+
Views
ABOUT

The Louisiana Illuminator is an independent, nonprofit, nonpartisan news organization driven by its mission to cast light on how decisions are made in Baton Rouge and how they affect the lives of everyday Louisianians, particularly those who are poor or otherwise marginalized. Here readers will find in-depth investigations and news stories, news briefs and commentary, all of which is intended to help them make sense of how state policy is crafted, how it helps or hurts them and how it helps or hurts their neighbors across the state. Notwithstanding the way political reporting is often presented, we see politics as neither sport nor entertainment. There are quality-of-life consequences – even life-and-death consequences – to environmental permitting decisions, to health care policy, to income- and sales-tax rates, to budgetary cuts and to economic development plans. For those reasons, the Illuminator does not cover politics in a way that centers on politicians, their squabbles with one another or their career ambitions. Instead, we center on Louisianians from Ouachita to Calcasieu, from Plaquemines to Caddo who must live with the decisions their political leaders make. Though we’re located in Baton Rouge, we understand that the ramifications of decisions made in our capital are felt across the state and that those stories are often best told in cities, towns and parishes far from the halls of power. As our name indicates, our mission is to shine a bright light on Louisiana, to highlight the state’s successes and its examples of good and responsive government and to expose its failures and corruption. An affiliate of States Newsroom, a national 501(c)(3) nonprofit supported by grants and a coalition of donors and readers like you, the Louisiana Illuminator retains editorial independence.

 https://lailluminator.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy