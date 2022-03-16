ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA 2K League Will Award $2.5 Million In Prizes During 2022 Season

By Doyle Rader
 12 hours ago
The NBA 2K League is giving teams the opportunity to take home some serious money this season. The league will award $2.5 million in cash prizes. It’s the largest cash pool prize amount is the largest in league history, an increase of over 65%. Teams will have opportunities...

