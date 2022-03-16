NBA 2K League Will Award $2.5 Million In Prizes During 2022 Season

There is no shortage of viable candidates when it comes to the NBA's Most Improved Player award this season. Miles Bridges has added over eight points per game to his scoring average compared to last season, and emerged as a go-to guy on the offensive end for the Charlotte Hornets in the process. Plus, Bridges has provided "SportsCenter"-worthy highlights on a near-nightly basis. Grizzlies guard Ja Morant has morphed into a superstar before our very eyes this season, and his stellar play has him being mentioned in the Most Valuable Player conversation, as well as for Most Improved Player. His teammate in Memphis, Desmond Bane, has also emerged as a dangerous and consistent complement to Morant, and also as one of the most lethal shooters in the league this season.

