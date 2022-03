Digital financial planning is a force multiplier that allows advisors to serve more people in a more insightful way. The financial planning landscape has changed with a quantum shift in demographics and an increasing interest from younger generations wanting to learn more about financial planning. According to ICI Research, there are some 38% of 401K plan participants that are under 40 years old, with 14% under 30 years old. That’s a significant increase from previous decades. These younger generations of planners and investors also want, or rather expect, digital solutions for their financial planning and want to improve their financial literacy.

PERSONAL FINANCE ・ 6 DAYS AGO