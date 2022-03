Tristan Thompson posted another mysterious message to his Instagram story Wednesday, co-signing a quote that told users not to ‘live in the past or future.’. Tristan Thompson took to his social media again to ostensibly share his feelings about his current baby mama drama. “Let the past guide you rather than making you feel guilty,” the professional basketball player, 31, posted via his Instagram story on March 16. “Let the future excite you rather than making you feel anxious. Let the present be a gift to you to feel alive rather than a curse that makes you live in the past or future.” The quote was anonymous, seemingly from another source, but Tristan approved the sentiments by adding two speaking head emoji over the post.

