FBI search for 3 men who robbed a BMO Harris Bank in Bloomingdale

By Wbbm Newsradio Staff Report
 4 days ago

CHICAGO (WBBM NEWSRADIO) – Federal authorities are seeking three men wanted in connection with the robbery of a BMO Harris Bank in Bloomingdale Wednesday morning.

The FBI said the men walked into the bank location at 191 E. Lake Street and asked a bank teller for money. One of the suspects displayed a black handgun though no injuries were reported.

The FBI described the suspects as having thin builds, wearing dark pants, sneakers, and surgical gloves. The men left the bank in a vehicle.

No additional information was given at press time. Anyone with tips are encouraged to contact the FBI at 312-421-6700 or tips.fbi.gov .

