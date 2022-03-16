What’s Good: March 16, 2022

Looking for some good news? You’ve come to the right place! Our new digital series, What’s Good , highlights the positive stories of the past week in our area that may have flown under the radar.

In this week’s episode, Dan Gross highlights the return of the St. Paddy’s Day parade, Jazz Fest’s lineup, and a house with more than 15 orange cats.

