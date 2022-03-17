Just 42 Things Your Kitchen Definitely Wants You To Buy
By Heather Braga
BuzzFeed
1 day ago
1. An air fryer (from the makers of the INSTANT POT!!), perfect for anyone who hasn't always been a big fan of leftovers but wants to make the most of all their delicious homemade meals. Best of all? You can crisp up your fave foods without all that oil.
2. A milk frother to pack a powerful, spinning punch despite looking rather delicate. It'll help transform your hot chocolate into one out of a Hallmark Christmas movie scene. Delish.
3. A set of LED light saber chopsticks you'll probably misplace in your utensil drawer but then have the opportunity to exclaim, "THESE are the ones I've been looking for!" once you've finally find them.
I know for a fact that BuzzFeed editor Emma Lord treats herself to sushi every Friday and takes her "treat yo'self" meal a step further by devouring it with these fun chopsticks.
Promising review: "I purchased these for a friend's birthday present (he is a sushi waiter), and these are flippin' AMAZING. I ordered two sets by mistake, but I am totally keeping the second pair for another gift (or for myself!). These are sure to be great conversation pieces and attention-getters. Way to go!" — T. Redwood
Get them in red and green from Amazon for $19.97 .
5. A handheld garlic press you'll be ready to *rock 'n' roll* with right out of the package — don't plan to invite any vampires over for dinner.
6. A compact eight-in-one spiralizer that'll grate cheese, juice fruits, cut ribbon, and *so* much more. This lil' gadget really does it all.
7. A Magic Bullet blender you can count on to help you recreate the green juice or smoothies you used to pick up on your way to the office.
8. An OXO Good Grips veggie brush that'll ensure your potatoes get a proper scrub down before you turn them into something delicious like fries or mashed potatoes (yuuuum).
9. An Our Place "Always Pan" that's basically eight different pieces of cookware in one. This multi-functional beauty does the job of a fry pan, sauce pan, steamer, skillet, saucier, nonstick pan, spatula, and spoon rest. Wowee!
10. A set of flexible cutting boards , because if you're diving into cooking you'll soon likely find out you shouldn't just be chopping things up on a paper towel. Guilty.
19. A cookie scoop , so all of your precious balls of dough will come out *exactly* the same size and look simply stunning before everyone in the house gobbles 'em up.
20. A Cuisinart Griddler , so you can make mouthwatering burgers all year long whether it's 20 or 90 degrees outside.
21. A KitchenAid food chopper to spare you the hassle of trying to finely chop ingredients *and* make sure all of your sauces and soups will be lump-free.
22. A culinary blow torch so you can *finally* make your own baked Alaska after watching various chefs do it on TV for years.
23. A Home Chef meal kit so you can easily cook up delicious dinners in just 30 minutes, no matter what your dietary preferences may be. Pretty soon, you won't remember how you ever lived without this mega time-saver!
24. A batter dispenser that'll help you create perfectly round, fluffy pancakes that honestly could be featured on the cover of a magazine.
25. A coffee and spice grinder you can use to make your go-to morning beverage that much easier to whip up (especially when you're still feeling super sleepy).
26. A mandolin with 30 different cut options you can use to create one of those Pinterest-worthy vegetable platters shaped like a flower or a rainbow — so fun!
27. A breakfast sandwich maker for those rainy Sunday mornings where all you want is a cure to your hangover, but you can't physically venture farther than the kitchen.
28. A handheld knife sharpener you can use to bring your most-used kitchen utensils back to life in a flash without destroying your countertop or cutting boards. Bobby Flay would be proud.
29. A nonstick microwave pasta cooker you'll pat yourself on the back for ordering when you're starving and don't want to wait for water to boil before diving into your favorite pasta.
30. A handy corn butterer to ensure each kernel is coated in that golden goodness without much of a hassle or mess.
31. A SinkShroom strainer you won't know how you lived without because it'll keep your kitchen sink unclogged no matter how much gunk you fill it with.
Heather Braga / BuzzFeed, Amazon
I bought this for myself (since I'm clearly a REAL adult) and OMG. This thing REALLY works. Usually when my husband makes sauce from scratch, I'm left with chunks of tomatoes throughout my sink and water that WILL NOT drain — that was, until I bought the SinkShroom. My mom was so impressed that she bought one too. It's a serious game changer.
Promising review: "I’ve been a fan of the SinkShroom and TubShroom , and this is the best product from the line so far. My kitchen sinks simply do not clog any more, so there’s no more reaching into a bunch of water to unclog anything with my hand." — Brady Amerson
Get it from Amazon for $9.98+ (available with or without a stopper and in a pack of two).
32. A rapid egg cooker you can use to make your breakfast faster than you can say, "Which came first, the chicken or the egg?"
33. A HyperChiller to cool your favorite drink in less than a minute. A must-have if you're like me and prefer to drink iced coffee all year. Yes, that includes when it's 25 degrees out in the middle of January.
34. A silicone grease container with a built-in strainer to catch leftover bacon bits — you can pop it in the freezer and use it for future cooking endeavors.
41. A carbon steel wok , because the regular ol' frying pans you have simply won't cut it when you want to attempt to make an outrageously delicious stir-fry.
Food52
I have this wok, and it's fantastic! My husband is the main chef in our house, and he was super excited to try this pan out — it did not disappoint. We made stir-fry vegetables and chicken in it. It was so much easier to combine everything into one deep pan, and we served the meal directly out of it. Honestly, the GIF (as seen above) from the site has inspired me to make pasta in it next!
Promising review: "I love this carbon steel wok! Not only did it arrive perfectly pre-seasoned, it cooks food evenly and deliciously! I really love it, and I am so glad I decided to get one." — Jade D.
