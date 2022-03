The Flash is doing the time warp again. EW is debuting an exclusive sneak peek at the speedy drama's midseason premiere, which sends Bart (Jordan Fisher) and Nora (Jessica Parker Kennedy) back to the year 2013 to fix whatever timeline problems they created when they traveled to 2021 from the future to help Team Flash defeat Godspeed in the season 7 finale. If you've watched even half of the show's run and have witnessed any of Barry Allen's (Grant Gustin) time-travel misadventures, then you know that's not as easy it sounds — especially when you're still working out your power dynamic and are easily distracted, as is the case with Bart and Nora.

TV SERIES ・ 8 DAYS AGO