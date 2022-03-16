ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
World

Ukrainian singer: 'Music keeps me hopeful good will win'

By Long Reads
BBC
 12 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleA Ukrainian mezzo-soprano who led a fundraising recital for Ukraine said music helps people "stay hopeful good will win over evil". Singer Anna Starushkevych is from the western Ukrainian city of Lviv and her parents and sister are still there. She performed at Pembroke College's chapel in Cambridge on...

www.bbc.co.uk

BBC

‘This world is crazy but music helps me survive’

Musician Behnam Ghazanfaripour is an asylum seeker from Iran. He had to leave his instrument behind when travelling to Belfast in Northern Ireland. Darren Ferguson, who heads up the charity Beyond Skin, made the arrangements for the reunion to happen. BBC News NI captured the moment on camera. Beyond Skin...
Daily Mail

Russian commercial pilot announces after flight lands that 'the war in Ukraine is a crime, we must stop it immediately' - to rapturous applause from passengers

This is the moment a Russian airline pilot announces over the loudspeaker that the war in Ukraine is 'a crime' to a plane full of passengers on a flight to Turkey. The pilot, who has not yet been named, was flying for airline Pobeda, a subsidiary of Russian airline Aeroflot which recently suspended all its flights to the EU and the UK after the European bloc placed a blanket ban on Russian-owned aircraft entering its airspace.
TheDailyBeast

Ukraine Diplomat Tells Russian Ambassador to His Face: Putin’s War Criminals Will Go ‘Straight to Hell’

Ukraine’s ambassador to the United Nations confronted Russia’s representative to his face early Thursday moments after Vladimir Putin ordered a full-scale military invasion of his country. Putin declared a “special military operation” in Ukraine while an emergency meeting of the UN Security Council—which is, ironically, being chaired by Russia this month—was already underway. At the end of the meeting, Ukraine’s UN ambassador, Sergiy Kyslytsya, turned to his Russian counterpart and told him: “Relinquish your duties as the chair. Call Putin, call [foreign minister Sergei] Lavrov to stop aggression... I welcome the decision of some members of this council to meet as soon as possible to consider the necessary decision, that would condemn the aggression that you have launched on my people.” In a devastating sign-off, he added: “There is no purgatory for war criminals. They go straight to hell, ambassador.”
POLITICS
Daily Beast

Russian State TV Just Blew Up Putin’s ‘Nazi Ukraine’ Bullshit

Confusion reigns on Russia’s state TV, as panicked lawmakers and pundits try to explain to the public why their country invaded Ukraine and now faces crushing Western sanctions. And in the process of zealous propagandists striving to justify the unfathomable, they’ve inadvertently revealed too much. Kremlin spokesman Dmitry...
POLITICS

