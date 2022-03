Since Ford CEO Jim Farley took over the top spot at the automaker back in October 2020, he has overseen a major transformation at The Blue Oval as it invests heavily in an all-electric future. Farley has also revealed some grand plans over the past few weeks, including a $50 billion dollar investment in electrification as the automaker aims to produce two million EVs annually across the globe by 2026. And, in spite of a number of obstacles that could prevent FoMoCo from reaching those goals, Jim Farley remains confident that consumers will begin to adopt EVs en masse starting as early as next year.

BUSINESS ・ 5 DAYS AGO